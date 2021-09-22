The Watertown Redevelopment Authority unanimously approved a loan and grant for property at 415 E. Main St. owner Misti Hawn. Contractors have already begun the facelift, removing the old siding to expose its original facade.
Built in 1880 on property owned by Charles Goette, the building was used as a dry goods store then converted to a saloon run by John Brusenbach. It remained a saloon until prohibition, then became a soda fountain and a drug store. Currently the building is occupied by Canna Bloom Farmacy.
Hawn’s motivation for rehabilitating the building rests in her love of Watertown’s Historic Main Street. “For years I have been saying to myself, ‘someone should do something about that building.’ I guess I was that someone,” she said.
“We weren’t sure what we were going to find under the siding. We were pleased that the original brick was so well preserved, it should make the job somewhat easier. We were also thrilled to find the remnants of an old Miller mural,” Hawn said, pointing to the west wall of the building, “I am looking into having another mural done in the future.”
“This project is a perfect example of the kind of investments the RDA makes to encourage reinvestment in under-utilized areas of the city,” said Alex Allon, executive director of the RDA. “This project is truly a labor of love…not only bringing the building back to resemble its original façade but giving a gift of history to future generations.”
“It has been a pleasure to work with the RDA on this project,” Hawn added. “Matt Zastrow and Alex have been wonderful advocates for this project. I couldn’t have done the extensive work on this building without the support of the RDA…I am very thankful the RDA is available to help businesses like mine finance projects that fall outside of the traditional lending guidelines,” she added.
