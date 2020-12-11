SULLIVAN — It could be time to break out the shovels and perhaps the snowblower for the build-up to a possible white Christmas.
The National Weather Service office at Sullivan is reporting that there is potential for impactful snow beginning Friday night and continuing into Saturday night across southern Wisconsin, but snowfall amounts will depend on the track and strength of the system.
“Uncertainty in the details still remains high,” a spokesman for the NWS said. “People planning on traveling Friday night into Saturday night should keep an eye on updated forecasts.”
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said a storm already triggering much-needed rain and mountain snow over extremely parched parts of the Southwest will move along a 2,500-mile-long stretch of the United States and Canada bringing precipitation to Dodge and Jefferson counties.
“And while it isn’t expected to become a powerhouse storm, the system will have far-reaching effects across the Rockies, portions of the Plains, Midwest and eastern Canada, as it unleashes accumulating snow and causes difficult travel along its long track,” Sosnowski said.
For Watertown, the NWS predicted that when the storm ends Saturday night, the city could see approximately 3 inches of snow. Fort Atkinson is expected to see only one inch of snow — and that is expected to begin accumulating Saturday.
For today in Watertown, the NWS said there is a slight chance of rain and snow before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Rain and snow could mix after 4 p.m. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Tonight rain and snow will continue, with patchy fog before 10 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 90%, with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch.
On Saturday, rain and snow is predicted, becoming all snow after 3 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 80% and new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.
When the snow stops early Sunday, the low will be around 22 degrees. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 30 degrees.
According to AccuWeather, although the storm is not expected to shut down travel along its path totally for the U.S. on Friday and Saturday, enough snow to shovel, plow and make roads slippery is anticipated from Colorado to Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan.
“People out running errands or shopping on Saturday should be aware of changing weather conditions, even though the day may start mild and wet from eastern Iowa and northern Illinois to southern Wisconsin,” Sosnowski said.
“A gradation of snow accumulation is likely in the Chicago and Milwaukee metro areas, with snowfall increasing away from the relatively warm shores of Lake Michigan,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said.
The distant northwestern suburbs of Chicago and the southwestern suburbs of Milwaukee are likely to receive several inches of snow.
“Road conditions may deteriorate and turn slippery as the afternoon and evening hours of Saturday progress,” Lundberg said.
