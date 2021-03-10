Dodgeland School District OKs building project bids

JUNEAU — Bids were awarded Monday to nearly 30 contractors during a special school board meeting for work on the new Dodgeland School building.
Dodgeland District Administrator Annette Thompson said the contracted work includes masonry, roofing, electrical, playground design and equipment, asphalt and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
She said the referendum-approved building projects are on-time. Thompson also said the district is $159,430 under-budget. She said there have been no decisions about how the additional funds will be used.
“We are very pleased with the bids we received and the quality of the contractors who will be working on our projects,” said David Beal, Dodgeland School Board president.
On April 7, 2020, voters approved a comprehensive $17 million referendum plan for district-wide improvements.
Voters in the district last approved a school building referendum May 9, 2000. A single building in Juneau replaced five buildings: a high school in Juneau, middle school in Reeseville, and elementary schools in Lowell, Clyman and Juneau.
Dodgeland sits on 50 acres, which was formerly farmland. The building itself is about 192,000 square feet.
The most recent referendum focuses on three key areas of improvement:
• Infrastructure, such as replacing and repairing existing district-wide building systems, including plumbing, electrical, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and roofing; and capital improvements, such as the parking lot, the roof and replacement of some doors and windows.
• Improving school safety with the playground making sure it is protected for the students, traffic flow such as dropping and picking up of children at the school and improvements to the security to the district office entry.
• Updating learning spaces and expanding high school Tech Ed classrooms and labs, such as with addition of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) through automation, robotics, metals, woods, and Project Lead The Way, which is a hands-on curriculum for STEAM; remodeling 4K classrooms to make them more engaging between instructor and students.
Less than a year later, construction on the new addition and renovations will begin on April 5. A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for 1:30 p.m. April 9. The event will be broadcast on the District’s website at www.dodgeland.k12.wi.us.
