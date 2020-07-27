HUSTISFORD — One person sustained life-threatening injuries after being ejected in a one-vehicle crash crash at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Elmwood Road near Longview Road in the Town of Hustisford.
The initial investigation showed a Honda Pilot, driven by a 20-year-old Neosho woman, was westbound on Elmwood Road near Longview Road. She lost control while swerving for a deer and entered the north side ditch causing the vehicle to rollover. A 20-year-old male passenger from Brookfield was ejected.
The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Aurora Summit Hospital. The passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by Flight for Life to the same hospital.
Names have not been released.
Law enforcement authorities reported speed and not wearing a seatbelt are contributing factors in the crash, which is being investigated by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol. Names are being withheld pending notification of family. Assisting at the scene were Hustisford Fire/EMS, Mayville EMS, Watertown Fire/Paramedics, Flight for Life, Wisconsin State Patrol and DCERT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.