Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Monday at 8:49 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 10:14 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Tuesday at 10:19 a.m. to the 800 block of West Street for a female who was neither treated nor transported.
— Tuesday at 10:19 a.m. to the 800 block of West Street for a female in a medical false alarm.
— Tuesday at 11:11 a.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a female.
— Tuesday at 11:38 a.m. to the 100 block West Main Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 2:38 p.m. to the 1000 block Hill Street for a female.
— Tuesday at 3:46 p.m. to the 200 block of AirPark Drive for a female who was treated, but not transported.
— Tuesday at 5 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.
— Tuesday at 8:27 p.m. to the 1300 block of Juneau Street for a female.
— Tuesday at 9:37 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.
— Tuesday at 9:38 p.m. to the 200 block of Airpark Drive for a female.
— Wednesday at 4:38 a.m. to Riverdale Circle for a male lift assist.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire call — Firefighters responded Tuesday at 1:22 a.m. to the 300 block of South Main Street in Lake Mills as mutual aid for a structure fire.
