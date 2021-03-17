HUSTISFORD —Incumbent Hustisford School District Board of Education member Tracy Malterer will square off against political newcomer Aaron Leitzke April 6. Voters will be asked to select one of the two candidates, who are seeking the rural seat of the Hustisford School Board, when they go to the polls for the general election.
Aaron Leitzke
Leitzke, N4374 Daley Road, Hustisford has lived in the district for 47 years. He is married to Roxanne. He attended Luther Prep. He earned his firefighter 1, 2 and 3 certifications from Waukesha County Technical College. He earned his fire officer 1 through Moraine Park Technical College. He obtained board experience through his Hustisford Fire Department membership. Leitzke served 17 years with the Hustisford Fire Department and 12 years with the Hustisford EMS. He works for Facility Functions in Mukwonago. He is a plant manager for a division of Facility Functions in Hustisford.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“The status quo has been the same for too long and it’s beginning to be a problem that’s affecting our wallets and more importantly, our students. In the past year a string of poor choices have been made that do not have our children and school as priority. This has put our district in a tight space financially. In the not so distant past, our district was debt free. It’s my goal to be an active, dedicated and contributing member.
“I’ll strive to bring the board and the finances back into balance while keeping the children in my best interest.
“My main agenda is to bring accountability back to the board. For too many months, I have listened to the district administrator do the majority of the talking at the meetings. I feel that each committee chair should be the person reporting the monthly discussions, issues, and decisions from each committee meeting back to the board. I have also noted that there is not much discussion between board members during the meetings. The board appears to just approve whatever is placed before them.
“Financially, I don’t feel the board is making responsible decisions. The last operational referendum has ended and the board has put another one on next month’s ballot. I don’t feel that they should ask for operational referendums in order to run the schools, but instead they must do a better job with the funds available. Our school buildings themselves could use some attention, but it is difficult as a taxpayer to approve any kind of building referendum when we’re constantly funding operational costs. I think the community as a whole would be more open to approving some type of future building referendum once it is shown that balanced spending can be maintained: Just say no to the status quo.”
Tracy Malterer
Malterer, N4730 Cedar Road, Iron Ridge was born and raised in the area and has lived there for 35 years.
She is married and attended Hustisford High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Marquette University. Since 2015, she has served as an elected member of the Hustisford School Board. Malterer is employed at Dodge County University of Wisconsin Extension, where she serves as the extension’s lead and program support. She is a member of the Sinissippi 4-H Club, Dodge County 4-H Leaders Association, Dodge/Jefferson County Beekeepers Association, Wisconsin Honey Producers Association and American Beekeeping Federation.
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“My name is Tracy Malterer and I am running for the rural seat on the Hustisford School District’s Board of Education.
“I was raised on a hog and dairy farm in the Town of Hustisford, and I am a 1991 graduate of Hustisford High School, a 1995 graduate from Marquette University, and currently enrolled in the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point master’s degree program for community and organizational leadership.
“I am married to my husband, Matthew Joeckel, for over 18 years and have three school-aged children – one at John Hustis Elementary and two in the Hustisford Jr/Sr High School. I have served as an elected board member for the Hustisford School District since 2015.
“For the last four years, I have served as the district’s legislative liaison, communicating with state legislators and focusing on shared priorities that benefit our rural school district while keeping local taxpayer support in the forefront of decision-making processes.
“I do not take the hard work and honest earnings of our district community for granted. Supporting an accountable, cost-effective approach to our school budget is priority to district taxpayers who remain valued partners in supporting the Hustisford School District.
“I believe our schools are the heart of our community. I am proud to be a member of a community that has demonstrated strong and generous support of its young people.
“I am humbled by the dedication, commitment, and resiliency of our students, staff, and families, especially through the dark days of COVID-19.
“My candidacy for a seat with the board of education brings the voice of a parent, community member, and taxpayer willing to work through challenges, build on our successes using a strengths-based approach, and support initiatives that positively impact student achievement in the Hustisford School District. Thank you for your consideration.”
