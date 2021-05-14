MADISON — State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, joined his Assembly colleagues in debating and approving a number of bills that will have a direct and positive impact on the residents of the 39th Assembly District.
“The bills passed Tuesday by Assembly Republicans reflect the priorities of my constituents,” said Born. “From increasing measures to protect our most vulnerable to ensuring our students and families have a choice when it comes to their education, Assembly Republicans are listening.”
The Assembly voted to pass a series of bills that would curb elder abuse in Wisconsin as well as bills which prioritize Wisconsin students, protect election integrity, and require the playing of the national anthem before events in taxpayer-funded facilities. They include:
• Assembly Bill 44: increases criminal penalties for those who commit crimes against elder populations to more closely align these penalties with those for other vulnerable populations. The legislation is intended to discourage bad actors from engaging in abuse and exploitation of elders.
• Assembly Bills 45 and 46: seeks to address the financial abuse of elders. The legislation would ensure there are check points in place by allowing financial institutions and other types of lenders to delay transactions when they suspect the exploitation of an elder.
• Assembly Bill 59: provides parents greater flexibility when choosing the school that best meets the needs of their children. Over the past year, many students and school districts have transitioned to virtual learning. Unfortunately, some schools still have not moved back to in-person instruction. This legislation allows parents to open enroll their children to school districts that provide the instruction their children need.
• Assembly Bill 173: prohibits private organizations from providing money to selected local governments for election administration. Under this bill, the state can receive private donations for elections, but those dollars must go through the Wisconsin Elections Commission, who would then distribute the funds to local governments on a per-capita basis with the goal of limiting private influence over elections in selected municipalities.
• Assembly Bill 226: requires that any sporting event held in Wisconsin venue, which was financed at least in part by taxpayer money, must play the national anthem before an event begins.
“I know that my constituents, the people who elected me to serve them in the State Assembly, would support these common-sense bills,” said Born. “Playing the national anthem before events to honor those who have fought to protect our freedoms shouldn’t be a partisan issue, especially when the event is held in a Wisconsin taxpayer-funded facility. I support this legislation because I know the national anthem has the power to unite us, not divide us, and is a proud tradition we can all celebrate.”
Many of the bills approved in the Assembly passed in bipartisan fashion.
