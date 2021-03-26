MADISON — Several interchange ramps along the Madison Beltline, US 12/18, will be closed starting Monday until Monday, April 19.
The roads include Todd Drive ramp to the eastbound Beltline; and Eastbound Beltline ramp to southbound Fish Hatchery Road. Access will remain open for northbound Fish Hatchery Road.
Motorists must use alternate local routes during these closures.
The ramp closures and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.
This construction project, scheduled for completion in December, is improving the Madison Beltline inside median shoulders for use as an additional travel lane during peak traffic periods from east of the Whitney Way exit to the I-39/90 interchange. The Flex Lane is anticipated to open later this year or early 2022.
Information on the Flex Lane project can be found at https://projects.511wi.gov/flexlane/, including weekly updates about the construction progress and associated traffic impacts.
