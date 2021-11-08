LAKE MILLS — Morgan Mlsna has been named the Rotary student for the month at Lakeside Lutheran High School
Mlsna is the daughter of Jess and Ben Mlsna. She has two younger brothers, Kooper and Lincoln.
While a student at Lakeside Lutheran, Mlsna has participated in basketball, volleyball, cross country and track. Additionally, she has served her local community and her Lakeside community through a student organization called Teens for Christ and as the editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, the Warrior Times Weekly. She also takes part in yearbook and is treasurer in Lakeside’s National Honor Society.
Mlsna demonstrates her faith by supporting and participating in youth group, helping with activities for kids at her church, and assisting with Power Hour, a playgroup for kids at St. Paul in Lake Mills. She also volunteers at the Twice is Nice Resale in Jefferson and participates in seasonal service projects.
Last summer Mlsna participated in an Operation GO mission trip to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where she spread God’s word.
In her free time, Mlsna enjoys reading, taking care of her houseplants, painting, and spending time with family and friends.
Mlsna plans to further her education at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee, where she will be pre-med, majoring in biology with a minor in English.
