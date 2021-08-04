JUNEAU — Law enforcement has a responsibility to respond to 911 calls for service and they do so every day. Many of those 911 calls end up being what we call 911 hang-ups in which someone calls 911 accidentally and then hangs up. Other times individuals call 911 and then hang up because they need assistance but they might not be able to speak to us or they are intimidated by someone else that does not want them to report an incident. The latter happens more frequently than one might think, especially in domestic violence-type situations. As a result, we must respond to 911 hang-ups to ensure those who call 911 for help, actually receive help.
Unfortunately, the number of 911 phone calls we receive has become daunting. Year-to-date, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has taken 2,292 calls resulting in the person hanging up, and in 2020 there were 4,515 calls. Sheriff’s deputies responded to 769 hang-ups in 2021 and 2,012 hang-ups in 2020 while police departments were dispatched to the rest of the 911 hang-ups when they occurred in their jurisdictions.
This means that our dispatch center takes an average of about 12 or 13 hang-up calls per day. The sheriff’s office policy is that we will respond to all of these hang-ups as we never know when one of them will be a real emergency where someone needs help. Unfortunately due to the sheer volume of these 911 hang-ups, some agencies around the state have decided to routinely close out their 911 hang-ups without a response if everything seemed OK on a callback. This problem has become so bad that those who actually need us to respond after a 911 hang-up might not get one in some locations because there are just so many of these hang-up calls.
The sheriff’s office will continue to respond to these 911 calls in the future, even though the time it takes for us to respond may be lengthy. We do so because even though we may respond to 100 calls for which help is not needed, there is going to be one call in which someone has an emergency in which they need help. Our staff is committed to being there to help when that happens. I certainly can’t fault other agencies who handle this differently due to the massive increases we have seen over the past couple of years.
I am asking for the public’s help to reduce these 911 hang-ups. Please get to know the emergency settings on your cell phone and do what you can to avoid accidental dials as a result of accidentally engaging the emergency mode on your phones which calls 911 for you. If you have dialed 911 by mistake, please don’t hang up. Stay on the phone and let the dispatcher know what happened, even if it was an accident that you dialed 911. If you don’t hang up, our dispatchers are trained to take your information and make a decision if an emergency exists. If they deem no emergency exists, they will not typically send a deputy or officer. However, if you did hang up after dialing 911, my dispatchers will always dispatch it out to a deputy or officer as we need to be certain that the hang-up did not occur under duress or out of fear.
Your understanding of this issue and your assistance in minimizing 911 hang-ups will free up our staff to work on other proactive law enforcement efforts and community initiatives.
