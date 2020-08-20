JEFFERSON — Jefferson Public Library officials and the city’s administration are excited about a $50,000 renovation project that will soon be taking place on the lower level of the two-floor archive.
The lower level of the building downtown is home to the library’s youth collection.
Jefferson Public Library Director Melissa Anderson told the city’s common council Tuesday evening that Neal Weihert, LLC, Town and Country Homes will be conducting a portion of the work which will be done sometime between Sept. 8 and March 31. She called it, “a winter project” that, once started, should be completed in three weeks.
According to Anderson, the lower section of the library houses youth services. Among its offerings will be a renovated craft room, public computers, work areas for staff, collections for children and a “story corner.”
“It will be a whole floor of things for young kids,” Anderson said.
The library dates to construction in 1984. A groundbreaking was held Aug. 5, 1984 and the facility opened on Sept. 8, 1985.
According to Anderson, the computers that sit near the main desk on the ground floor will remain, but there will also be a technology pod downstairs in the youth department that will offer computers.
“As the needs of the library change, rethinking both public and staff space is important,” Anderson said. “And, after many years of functioning with the current layout, the opportunity to design and create a more up-to-date and flexible space is exciting.”
Following a closed session, the council also hired Thomas Klutz as full-time wastewater treatment plant operator.
