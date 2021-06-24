On Friday, work will begin on repair and repaving West Spalding Street, a project that will eventually include a brief closure of that north side road.
The city’s contractor, Rennhack Construction Co. Inc. will begin removing and replacing deteriorated sections of curb and gutter, and sidewalk along West Spaulding Street between North Church and North Water street.
This work is being done in preparation of the city’s contractor, Wolf Paving, milling and repaving the asphalt pavement.
Spaulding will remain open to all traffic during the curb-and-gutter and sidewalk replacement phase. However, the street will be closed, and traffic detoured during milling operations.
The anticipated closure duration is no more than two working days. Following the milling operations, the contractor will regrade and maintain the gravel roadway until repaving the street.
Spaulding will posted with “loose gravel” construction signs and will be opened to through traffic. In the event the street is not immediately repaved, the contractor will water the gravel on a daily basis.
Spaulding will be closed to all traffic during paving operations and will remain closed for 24 hours after paving has been completed. This is to ensure the new asphalt pavement has cooled sufficiently before opening to through traffic.
Residents requiring special access requirements are urged to contact the city engineering department as soon as possible to ensure access arrangements can be coordinated with the city’s contractors. If you have any questions, contact the department at 920-262-4060.
