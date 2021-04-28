MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has set July 13 as the date for a special election to determine who will represent the 37th Assembly District.

It was announced Tuesday that Evers signed Executive Order No. 113, calling for a special election for the district.

The vacancy was created by the election of State Sen. John Jagler of Watertown to the 13th Senate District.

Evers ordered the special election to be held on July 13 and, if a primary is necessary, it will be held on June 15.

Circulation of nomination papers for candidates may begin immediately and they must be filed by 5 p.m. on May 18.

Candidates who have announced their intention to run, so far, are Republicans Nick Krueger, William Penterman, Nathan Pollnow, Cathy Houchin, Steve Kauffeld, Jennifer Meinhardt and independent Stephen W. Ratzlaff.

A primary would be required if more than two Republicans file nomination papers.

The 37th Assembly District encompasses southwestern Dodge County and parts of northern Jefferson County and eastern Columbia County. It includes the cities of Columbus, Waterloo and Watertown, as well as the villages of DeForest, Lowell, and Reeseville.

