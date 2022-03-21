Watertown city street opening permits will be allowed effective immediately.

When beginning any street work in the city limits, the excess fill sites may be wet and difficult to get to. Any mud tracked onto city streets will be contractor’s responsibility to clean up.

The trench and backfill will have to be monitored and maintained by the permittee until permanent blacktop can become available.

Construction signage and barricades must be utilized where applicable. When the work is completed, signs must be removed.

Recommended for you

Load comments