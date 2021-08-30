Maranatha educator Dwayne C. Morris self-deprecatingly calls himself “a fairly boring person,” but was game to answer this week’s Watertown Daily Times’ “10 Questions” segment.
Morris’ considerable resume’ includes his work as a professor at Maranatha, as well as his service to the College of Bible and Church Ministries, College of Arts and Sciences, and Department of Humanities.
According to Maranatha, Morris first taught at the institution as a graduate assistant after completing his undergraduate degree.
His 30-plus years of ministry include pastoring at churches in Illinois and Wisconsin, coaching and teaching.
After 25 years as a full-time MBU faculty member, Morris accepted the position of Assistant Pastor for Youth and Family Ministries at Calvary Baptist Church in Watertown. He continues to teach part-time in both the College of Bible and Church Ministries and the Department of Humanities.
He told the Maranatha website’s coordinators, “Having followed God’s direction to attend MBU for an undergraduate degree in Pastoral Theology, I desired further training at Maranatha Baptist Seminary. As a graduate assistant, I was tapped to join the speech department part-time as an instructor in speech and later in the Bible department to take over Greek grammar. I was glad to take on a variety of roles on campus throughout the years.”
Morris and his wife, Angela, also a member of the MBU faculty, have been married since 1989. They have three grown children who are all Maranatha graduates. They also have a granddaughter.
Morris is a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Hunter Safety Instructor, as well as a National Archery in the Schools Program certified instructor.
He is a Jefferson County Supervisor, first elected to office in 2008. Morris serves as the chair of the law enforcement committee, a member of the community justice collaborative council, and is a member of the Jefferson County University of Wisconsin-Extension Committee.
Here are Morris’ replies to the Daily Times’s “10 Questions.”
1. What music in your life has moved you and why?
“If you’ve ever been to Calvary in Watertown, then you know our weekly orchestra and choir are incredibly enriching to our worship. Music really is a gift from God. In fact, it was Johann Sebastian Bach himself who said that he only played notes as written, but it was God who makes the music … and Bach is no musical slouch.”
2. What literature?
Outside of the Bible, I would recommend anything by C. S. Lewis. You can also learn a lot from ‘The Five Dysfunctions of a Team’ by Patrick Lencioni. And lately I read ‘Guardian of the Golden Gate’ by Officer Kevin Briggs and how he dealt with suicide attempts from the Golden Gate Bridge. I grew up in the south San Francisco Bay Area.
3. Visual art?
“You should check out Dr. Francis Collins’ comparison of human DNA with a the stained-glass rose window from Yorkminster Cathedral in Yorkshire, England. Collins was the head of the human gnome project as well as co-mapper of human DNA. The visual comparison is striking. Both demonstrate fascinating, intricate and nuanced design and color. The Designer of the window and of human DNA must be a genius.
4. Who are your friends — not by name necessarily — but what are their attributes that make them friends?
“My wife, Angela, is the love of my life. My current co-workers are irreplaceable sources of wisdom and grace, sprinkled with a little humor. I talk with my mom and siblings weekly online, for which I’m so thankful. Good friends rejoice and sorrow together. They speak truth into our lives with kindness and delicacy.”
5. Why do you care about community service that has relatively little monetary payback, such as your county board position?
“County board does include a stipend. I’m very happy to live in Watertown in Jefferson county. Serving on the county board is a small way of saying thanks to our community.”
6. Do you enjoy Westerns? If so elaborate.
“Perhaps the ending of ‘The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly.’”
7. What is your favorite childhood cartoon and why?
“I was a latch-key kid so this one’s hard. Most people will be enriched by Bugs Bunny in “The Rabbit of Seville.” Find it on YouTube.
8. What are your favorite sitcoms?
“Wow. Haven’t watched a sitcom in ages. Do people still do these? I enjoyed ‘Mandalorian.’
9. Who was your most disliked Muppet and why and who was your favorite?
“I apologize for this one. I hated the sound of Miss Piggy’s voice. Kermit is untouchable.”
10. If you had to live on a desert island with Howard Cosell, Alice Cooper, or Dom Delouis, who would you choose and why?
“While I’m willing to carry on a conversation with just about anyone, I’d have to choose Cosell, because of all the Monday Nigh Football games we enjoyed together in my living room.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.