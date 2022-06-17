Tree planting program — The Watertown Park, Recreation and Forestry Department, along with a donation from the estate of Randy Roeseler, is offering a Tree Planting Program as a cost-sharing opportunity for city property owners and the City of Watertown. This partnership will allow city residents to pick from a variety of tree species that will be planted by the forestry department along the street right of way. The purpose of the program is to build a diverse, sustainable urban forest and increase the City of Watertown’s forestry canopy.
Cardio kickboxing — This high-energy workout brings a combination of kickboxing movements along with a mix of strength training sets that will have muscles burning and the body challenged. Participants will be taught proper form by certified instructor Melody Moe as they use a bag to punch and kick to a stronger and more fit body. Classes are for participants ages 18 and older. All classes will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center on Wednesdays, June 29 to Aug. 10 with no class on July 6, from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Fee is $30/city residents or $45/non-city residents. Pre-registration is required. No drop-in visits.
Tree climbing – Treetop Explorer LLC provides recreational tree-climbing experiences. Easy to follow instruction will get participants climbing immediately and at their own pace. All safety gear and instruction is provided by Treetop Explorer LLC staff. Fee is $42/city resident or $63/non-city resident and is open to participants ages 7 through adult. There are sessions available for limited registration: Aug. 3 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. or noon to 2.p.m. Pre-registration is required.
Summer soccer camp — Sessions will consist of teaching and reinforcing soccer techniques and skills. Scrimmaging will be part of each session. Bring shin guards, soccer shoes and ball. Camp will be coached by Sam Galaviz and is open to kids ages 5 to 18 as of June 1. It will be held at Brandt Quirk Soccer Complex Monday through Friday, July 18 to 22. The 5 to 8 year-olds will meet 5 to 6 p.m. and fee for this age group is $20/city resident or $30/non-city resident. The 9 to 18 year olds will meet 6 to 8 p.m., and fee for this age group is $30/city resident or $45/non-city resident.
Parent/Child Little Sluggers Baseball – Little Sluggers is a parent participation program that introduces children to baseball. Modified rules and equipment are used. Parent participation is mandatory. This program is designed for 4-year-old children (by May 1, 2022). Tuesdays will be drill work led by staff and Thursdays are simulated game play. Participants should have a baseball glove and hat. This takes place at Brandt-Quirk Baseball Diamond No. 1 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, through July 14 from 4 to 4:50 p.m. Fee is $40/city resident or $60/non-city resident.
Gentle yoga — Gentle yoga is a slower-paced, relaxing class with more gentle stretching. It offers basic yoga poses, standing and floor exercises, modifications and the general benefits of yoga such as breathing techniques, balance, strengthening and relaxation. Classes will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center from 9 to 10 a.m. on Fridays through July 29. Cost is $40/city resident, $60/non-city resident, or $8/drop in.
Yoga — Offers basic yoga poses, standing and floor exercises, modifications and the general benefits of yoga, such as breathing techniques, balance, strengthening and relaxation. Bring body and mind together into one harmonious experience. Classes will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays through July 26. Cost is $40/city resident, $60/non-city resident, or $8/drop in.
Summer swim lessons — Swim lessons are being offered with classes scheduled throughout the summer. Registration for this program is underway for sessions which begin in June and on Monday, June 20 for sessions which begin in July. Registration priority is online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com; mail in, drop off of the registration form – must include a self-addressed stamped envelope to receive a confirmation of lessons and fee must accompany each registration or in person at the park and recreation office.
Rock River Day Camp — Rock River Day Camp is being offered for children 4K through fifth grade graduates at Riverside Park. This year’s program offers week-long sessions of safe fun. Some of the excitement includes arts and crafts, sports, drama, music and nature study. Cost is $100/week. Extended care available for $25/week. Late fee of $10/week if not paid on time.
Rock River Day Camp Junior Leaders — Becoming a junior leader allows kids to still be a part of camp while learning responsibility and team-building skills. Junior leaders support day camp staff and assist with activities and events. Kids who have completed sixth through eighth grades are eligible. Cost is $75/week.
We’re on Facebook and Instagram — Check Facebook (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) and Instagram (@watertownparkrec) for programs and events, as well as updates and cancellations.
Registration — Many classes and courses require registration at the Watertown Park and Recreation Department. For online registration go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. For in-person registration, visit the Park and Recreation Department Office at 514 S. First St. Check the Facebook page (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) in case of cancellations. See the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
