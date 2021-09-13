10 Questions — Brandon Kracht

Brandon Kracht went into cooking and the hospitality field at a young age. He said his fondness for cooking began when he was growing up and helping his grandmother, Lois, in the kitchen all the time.
Kracht’s first part-time job was at Beverly Terrace. He graduated from Watertown High School in 2003 and went on to culinary school in New York City.
He continued his education earning a hotel and restaurant management degree at Madison Area Technical College.
Kracht is currently working as the dietary manager and executive chef at Marquardt Village in Watertown.
He said he and his staff are cooking there in the Grand Central Bistro and Crave, but, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is closed to the public.
1. Stones or Beatles? And why?
The Beatles win here. They are just more my speed.
2. You’re a chef at CRAVE — what is your favorite dinner to create?
My favorite dinner at Crave is one of our Sunday favorites: stuffed pork chops.
3. How did you become a chef?
(Spending) Lots of time in a professional kitchen. Culinary school helped teach the basics of how to become a chef as well.
4. What’s your favorite meal to make?
Steak with roasted broccoli and mashed potatoes.
5. What do you enjoy eating?
I enjoy eating good food from fun places with happy cooks and chefs working there. You can just tell food will be good when happy people are making it.
6. Who are some of your favorite chefs and why?
Anthony Bourdain, Julia Child, Jacques Pepin, Alton Brown and more. It’s a long list! I tend to go to the more classic older chefs. If you’re on Facebook follow Jacques Pepin. His videos are so informational and timeless.
7. What shouldn’t a person forget when making their own spaghetti sauce? What is the essential spice that makes the sauce taste great? But if you add too much of it the spice ruins the sauce?
Don’t forget love. Italian cooking is all about family so essential to one is different to another.
I say don’t forget the brown sugar. Sugar cuts the acidity of the tomatoes, but don’t add too much (because) you’re not trying to make it sweet.
8. What should children eat more of?
Vegetables.
9. What is your favorite quick meal to make at home?
Grilled bratwurst with potato salad.
10. What is something you won’t eat?
I’ll try all food once. That being said, something I will not eat again is chicken livers.
