The patriarch of Watertown’s cheese business, Kraemer Wisconsin Cheese, died Tuesday at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
James Kraemer, 90, won several cheese awards, also served his community in local organizations and was a county board official.
Kraemer began his working career at age 7 with a milk route. He left his mark on the well-known Watertown firm by growing the cheese retail business.
Kraemer Wisconsin Cheese has been a family business since 1926. The family business was started by Anthony Kraemer, who had a milk route. His son, James Kraemer began working in the business 1955 and started retail sales with an emphasis on cheese in 1972. James Kraemer and his wife, the late Joanne, owned and operated Kraemer Wisconsin Cheese for 43 years. He was owner and president of Kraemer Wisconsin Cheese and operated the store on North Fourth Street. The store that was opened in 1972 was remodeled seven years ago and sits attached to a barn from 1898.
James and Joanne were dairy farmers when a water issue in the city led to the family losing its 36 cows. They turned from farmers to retail sales. Crafting their own cheese spreads came about in the ‘80s.
In 2010, James won the World Cheese Championship for a recipe he created for a beer cheese. He and his wife came up with many flavors for cheese spreads, including one that blended pickles into the cheese.
According to the obituary in today’s Daily Times, “there would be no Kraemer Wisconsin Cheese today without the guidance of James and Joanne.”
James was also instrumental in governmental service. He held his first public office at the age of 62 when he was appointed to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors in 1993 to fill the unexpired term of Armund Turke. He represented the 15th district, which encompassed the first and second wards in the City of Watertown. He served on the county’s ICC and Automation & Information Management committees. He served on the board until April of 1996.
James was a member of the Watertown Elks Lodge, serving as exalted ruler in 2000. During his tenure as ruler, the Elks Lodge on North First Street broke ground for a new addition. He was also named National Elk of the year.
He was a member of the Watertown Country Club for 41 years, a member of the Watertown Agribusiness Club and was a fourth degree Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of St. Henry’s Catholic Church.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home.
A full obituary for James A. Kraemer appears on Page 5A.
