JUNEAU — The purchase of two new loaders for the Dodge County Highway Department caused backlash at a recent county board meeting. It also rankled one supervisor, who criticized the board for not following its own policy.
The Dodge County Highway Committee presented a resolution to the county board Tuesday to purchase two new wheel loaders at $319,064 in total from Aring Equipment. The resolution said, “sufficient funds are budgeted in the 2022 highway department for the planned purchase of two new wheel loaders.”
Wheel loaders are a type of heavy machinery used in construction, and for many other non-construction tasks. They have sturdy tires equipped with large, rugged treads that allow for optimum maneuverability. Common types include skid steers and front-end loaders.
Supervisor David Guckenberger of Ashippun asked his fellow supervisors if they could help him turn to the page in the budget where it shows the “sufficient funds” for the “planned purchase.”
“There is no planned purchase for two new loaders,” Guckenberger said. “It’s not in the budget. This is Jan. 18. We are less than three weeks into the new year and suddenly this budget I am supposed to trust and use is no good anymore.”
Supervisor Jeff Caine of Lowell said the loaders were not a “planned purchase” because Aring Equipment did not offer the loaders until the budget was already completed.
Supervisor David Frohling of Watertown supported Caine’s argument.
“We did not budget the selling of the two, 1-year-old loaders. We will sell those loaders for the amount we’re paying for the new ones and it’s a win for the county and a win for the taxpayers,” Frohling said. “It’s as simple as that. The regular contractor business is so hot right now they will pay more for the used loaders than we can buy the new ones for. It’s a good business decision to take advantage of that.”
Caine said the highway committee decided against buying a new bulldozer, which will help keep sufficient funds in the budget to make this purchase. He also said the highway committee is looking to sell two, 1-year-old loaders.
“The (highway) committee reviewed this and studied it and with us accepting this quote they (Aring Equipment) are agreeing to give us two new loaders every year for the next five years,” Caine said. “This is not going to have any budgetary impact as we will not be purchasing the two used loaders in the budget. It was an offer that was in the best interest of Dodge County.”
Guckenberger said Aring Equipment is not giving the county two new loaders, but, instead, an invoice to pay for the two new loaders.
“Where is that careful planning in the highway department?” Guckenberger said. “Now, we are not going to get the bulldozer, which is not in this resolution. This is not the way we should operate. I can’t support it. This doesn’t match the budget we approved two months ago.”
Caine said the bulldozer has “life left in it” and it was the highway committee’s decision that it would be good for Dodge County to let the bulldozer become one year older.
“It is still a serviceable piece and now we can take advantage of the revolving program with Aring Eqiupment,” Caine said.
Supervisor Cathy Houchin of Watertown asked why the county doesn’t keep its equipment longer to save money.
Frohling said it helps with keeping equipment under warranty.
Caine agreed.
“We are certain we are going to get more money for the used, 1-year loaders than we are paying for the new ones,” Caine said. “The safest way to stay within the budget is simply not purchase the bulldozer to show we are fiscally responsible.”
Dodge County Highway Commissioner Brian Field said the county had a five-year deal to exchange equipment with Aring Equipment nearly 10 years ago.
“At that time, they exchanged loaders twice a year. We bought three loaders then. They exchanged them twice a year and an excavator we bought on an exchange program that they also exchanged once a year,” Field said. “They honored that faithfully for five years. When that expired — on a good will gesture on their part — they continued to replace those loaders once a year. We have been the benefactor of this for 10 years, even though the last five years was without a contract.
“They found a way to offer us this phenomenal deal that anyone in the private sector would just jump at without batting an eye,” Field said. “They’re offering us two new loaders they currently have in stock. If we ordered them from somewhere else, it would take us more than a year to get them. I don’t know anybody in the private sector that wouldn’t want this deal.”
Guckenberger said what frustrates him is taking the time to put together the budget and now it seems to be ignored.
“It looks as if we threw out the budget and made an entirely new one,” Guckenberger said. “This bulldozer needed to be replaced, but now we get another year of life out of it? Why not do that with the rest of our equipment and put the money into our roads? Now, we’re going to take money out of our pockets to make this deal happen. This isn’t what we approved two months ago when we passed our budget.”
By a vote of 24-4, the board agreed to purchase the new loaders. The supervisors, who voted “no” included: Guckenberger, Mary Bobholz of Beaver Dam, Rob Boelk of Mayville and Dan Siegmann of Rubicon.
