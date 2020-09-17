Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland told the common council Monday the city has been seeing a decline in the current average of two or fewer coronavirus cases a day.
“I hope we’re over the days of six, seven and nine cases a day, because they can quickly increase the numbers of contacts,” McFarland said.
She said there have been 4,667 total investigations with 292 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which equates to a 7% hospitalization rate. McFarland said that out of the total number of cases there are five probable and 148 suspected cases. She said 4,136 of them were investigated and determined to not be COVID-19 cases. On the flip side, she said there have been 86 open contacts, where all contacts to positive cases are in quarantine.
McFarland said 266 individuals recovered from COVID-19. She said the age range where there are the majority of cases are 50 and under, specifically 20-29 year olds.
She said the city is using the CARES Act to purchase IWave systems for all its city building. McFarland explained the Wave devices as an air purifying device that installs in any duct air conditioning system. When air passes over the iWave, ions produced by the device reduce pathogens, allergens, particles, smoke and odors in the air, creating a healthy environment without producing any harmful byproducts, she said.
“This is something we should have in all of our buildings,” she said. “It will be good for us, especially when someone has a cold or comes down with the flu.”
She said the devices are 99% effective in killing the coronavirus.
McFarland said the city is also purchasing a fit testing machine, which will be used by city employees and the school district to make sure each individual’s mask is fitting properly.
“By October, all teachers at the school district will be fit tested,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.