The library is open in its temporary space with full hours: Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.
The only entrance to the new portion of the building is on Main Street, to the right of the original Carnegie entrance. Street parking is available.
Book drops are available outside the Main Street entrance, at one service point inside the library and in the new drive-up book drop. Enter the book drop lane from South Washington Street.
The expansion project is not finished. Many details, including toys and digital wall coverings in the TalkReadPlay Center, will be added before the project is completed in early 2022.
This is a temporary space right, with areas like meeting and programming rooms being used as staff workspaces or to house library collections.
Faxing is not available in the temporary space. Library staff can help one find somewhere else to fax.
A small number of computers and printing will be available.
The Summer Library Challenge 2021: Tails & Tales is being offered. Register for the daily reading challenge and the create and engage challenge to earn badges, tickets and prizes throughout the summer. The program is virtual on Beanstack through Aug. 1 at watertownpubliclibrary.beanstack.org.
The library is hosting a Summer Photo Contest for photography lovers of all ages. Participants can take a photo of something that shows summer is here with any type of camera or cell phone and submit it to the contest for a chance to win a prize. Entries will be accepted through Aug. 1. The photos will be post on the Facebook page for voting later in August. The person who took the photo with the most votes will win a Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera, film and a photography book. One entry per person. Email submissions to askrefwt@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
The library has a new database that allows home access to several local newspapers, including the Watertown Daily Times. Visit the library’s website, https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/newsbank/, to get started. All you need is a valid library card.
Recurring weekly programs
Mondays: Teen Craft Kit pickup begins on Monday each week through Aug. 1. Available for teens entering grades 6-12. Registration is not required and kits will be available while supplies last.
Take and Make Kids Craft pickup begins on Monday each week through Aug. 1. Kits available for preschool and school aged children. Each week will feature a fun craft, literacy or S.T.E.A.M. activity to take home. Kits are available while supplies last.
Tuesdays: Summer Crafty Tales at Brandt Quirk Park is held every Tuesday at 10 a.m. for in-person storytime. There will be weekly stories, songs, rhymes, and stamps. Weekly Take and Make Kids Crafts will be available to take home. Plan on bringing a blanket to sit on for the programs each week.
Wednesdays: Bad Joke Wednesday will be posted to the Facebook page each Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. Tails and Tales Kids at Clark will take place each Wednesday at Clark Park from 1 to 2 pm.. This school age program is for all kids entering kindergarten through fifth grade. It is offered by the children’s room staff. Bubble Mania will be held Wednesday with bubbles, bubbles, everywhere. Make bubble wands, play in the bubble mountain, and try to make giant bubbles.
Thursdays: Teen Time will take place at Clark Park each Thursday from 1to 3 p.m. Each week will feature a new activity. Check out the library website or Facebook page for details on the plans for each week. Chair trivia will be held Thursday.
Fridays: Read, Rhyme, Rhythm is happening each Friday in July at 10 a.m. There will be in-person classes for children ages 3-5with songs, stories, dancing, and rhymes. If you’ve got little ones, they are in for a treat with Read, Rhyme, Rhythm every Friday in July. This program will be held at Clark Park. Bring a blanket to the program.
Special upcoming programs
Teen Subscription Boxes are back, and the staff is celebrating by filling all 12 of the available boxes with books and extra goodies in an “American Unity” theme. Registration will not be required, and boxes will be available while supplies last. One must between 11-18 years old. Check one out at the library.
Teen Chopped Challenge is available for pick for submission by Aug. 1. This is the first at-home cooking competition. It’s loosely modeled after the television show “Chopped.” One must use four mystery ingredients to create a tasty dish for the chance to win the Watertown Public Library Teen Chopped Challenge trophy. Pick up ingredients at the library through July 18. Make a chopped creation at home, take photos, and submit the entry before Aug. 1 at https://sites.google.com/view/watertowntcc/. Entries will be scored by a panel of local chefs and business owners. For concerns about allergies, contact Emily at ekingman@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
Bookies in the Park will be held at 6 p.m. July 28. Bookies is back in person this summer. The group will meet at Clark Park, 222 Franklin St.
