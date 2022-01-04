LAKE MILLS — Lake Mills High School has announced the student Rotarians for the month of January. The students being honored this month include Alison Barradas-Castellanos and Gabrielle Mahr.
Barradas-Castellanos started school in Lake Mills in the third grade. She enjoys making jewelry, especially rings.
She works as a waitress at the Lake Mills Family Restaurant.
In high school, she is a member of Interact and joined the Optimist Club this year.
For community service, Barradas-Castellanos helped with the community’s Witches Night Out, helping students cross the street. Her freshman year, she assisted at a carnival at the elementary school for the Hispanic Board Advisory.
After high school, she plans to attend college for a degree in education to be either a kindergarten or first grade teacher.
Mahr lives on Kroghville Road in Waterloo. She enjoys swimming, tennis, being with people, making people happy, volunteering, art, writing, reading and learning and thinking.
During high school, she was on the varsity tennis team, was a member of the Junior Optimists Club serving as vice president her junior year, Interact Club, and was a member of the National Honor Society.
Mahr was a special mentor for Fury Athletics of Madison. She acquired leadership course training prior to her involvement. She composed and taught cheer routines to a group of special athletes weekly. She supervised and motivated the athletes at multiple public competitions monthly.
She also volunteered with Christmas Neighbors adopt a family and was a tennis camp counselor.
Following high school, Mahr pans to attend a four-year college and major in business management and minor in accounting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.