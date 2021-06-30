It looks as if The Spot will be demolished and KFC is making its way back to Watertown.
And while Pizza Hut will relocate to a new place on Church Street, the former Shopko building will be transformed into an indoor private storage facility with room for retail or other planned development.
Watertown Plan Commission members Monday granted a conditional use permit to EYM Realty of Wisconsin for a group development request at 605 S. Church St. where a new building will be constructed with Pizza Hut and KFC as tenants.
Watertown Zoning and Floodplain Administrator Jacob Maas said Pizza Hut and KFC will each occupy 2,175 square feet of the building with 1,573 square feet left for a third tenant, which could be retail. He said KFC will have a drive-thru, but Pizza Hut will keep its delivery and pickup options for its customers.
But what becomes of the old KFC building at 1212 Utah St.?
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said it is for sale.
“Even before this project, we’ve been working with the Realtor on trying to site a new business there,” McFarland said. “We will continue to attempt to bring the right business there.”
She said when the current space for Pizza Hut at 1504 Church St. nears vacancy the city will work with the owner if they want to get a new business in that location.
Maas said there is no timeline on the demolition of The Spot or construction of the new building at 605 Church St.
Watertown Plan Commission members Monday also granted a conditional use permit to allow Secure Storage to create a personal storage facility at 701 S. Church St.
He said the “footprint” of the former Shopko building will remain 90,000 square feet. Maas said the proposed land use is a personal storage facility, which is proposed to be converted into a climate-controlled facility with indoor access storage units, similar to the Secure Storage conversion of the former Pick ’N Save located across the parking lot to the north.
When asked if a storage facility should be placed where a retail store once stood, McFarland said big box stores are not heavily relocating anywhere.
“The concept of a large retail store going there again is not likely for any city, not just Watertown. We’re really pleased with the open communication and idea sharing we’ve been able to have with the new owners and will continue to work with them finding the right combination of businesses for the space,” she said. “We’ve been able to facilitate some prospective meetings so some good progress is happening already.”
Watertown Strategic Initiatives and Development Coordinator Alex Allon agreed.
“Big box stores have been experiencing a steep decline over the last seven to 10 years. In the wake of the pandemic and the greater push to online shopping, many of those large, empty buildings have been snapped up and repurposed as “e-commerce warehouses” for order fulfillment,” Allon said. “As mentioned at plan commission, the group that purchased the Shopko building is planning for a storage facility in roughly a third of the building and is looking to lease the remaining two-thirds. They seem to be open to a wide mix of uses and I’m hopeful that they can find a good fit for the community.”
Maas said the conversion inside the former Shopko building may include retail space and outdoor storage. He said the proposed project will require a “very limited” amount of site work to install fencing for the outdoor storage area on existing pavement including bollards and keypads for a vehicle entrance into the existing building.
He said most of the remodeling will take place inside the building.
The exterior building signs, colors and materials will match the exterior features of the current Secure Storage facility, according to the General Engineering Company in Portage.
“It won’t be just a personal storage facility,” Maas said. “They want to make room for additional retail, too.”
He said Dollar Tree and Sherwin Williams are in a building separate from Shopko, and under separate ownership.
“I haven’t heard anything from that property owner,” Maas said.
He said this new development does not have a timeline. Maas said commercial building plans are required to go to the state for review, which will also be reviewed by the city.
“These are two big developments, which are good for the City of Watertown,” Maas said.
