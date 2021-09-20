The 41 custom, hand-painted banners that decorated downtown lamp posts this summer will be sold at the Art on Main Banner Auction on Thursday at the Watertown Elks Lodge, 117 N. First St.
All proceeds from the banner auction will help support next year’s Art on Main program and other downtown beautification projects.
The evening will begin with a special banner preview party at 5 p.m., where light refreshments will be served and guests can enter into a drawing to win a variety of quality door prizes and raffle prizes donated by Watertown merchants. The auction will begin at 6 p.m.
This year’s edition of Art on Main is presented by Maas Brothers Construction. It is also generously sponsored by Chickens Unlimited, Johnsonville, We Energies Foundation, Watertown Arts Council, Total Waste Solutions, Hafemeister Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Hayes Family Auto, Edward Jones – Ron Counsell, Dopke Insurance Agency, and Stan Jones of Jones Auction Service, who will once again serve as auctioneer at the event. Art on Main is coordinated by the Watertown Main Street Program and Wepco Printing.
“The banner auction is always a positive, fun event that I hope many people will attend this year whether in-person or online,” said Melissa Lampe, Main Street Program executive director. “Our artists put so much time and talent into painting these banners, and they add so much interest and beauty to our downtown every summer. We are excited to offer the online bidding platform this year in addition to our in-person event so friends and relatives of our artists who may live far away can also participate in the auction.”
Lampe said the best way for the community to show its support for the banner artists and downtown beautification is to bid on their favorite banners at the auction. “All of the money raised at the banner auction goes right back into funding next year’s banner program, our downtown flowers and façade improvements,” she said.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information regarding the banner auction, call the Main Street Program office at 920-342-3623 or email watertownmainstreet@gmail.com.
