Despite an impassioned plea by one resident Tuesday night, Watertown Common Council members approved a job title change for city engineer Jaynellen Holloway. It now includes the title of public works director and the oversight of four departments, which are streets/solid waste, engineering, building/safety/zoning and waste/wastewater departments.
The council voted 8-1 with Watertown Alderman Eric Schmid casting the lone “no” vote. Schmid could not be reached before deadline Wednesday.
Before the council voted on the title change it heard from Watertown resident and former council member Ken Berg, who asked it to reconsider the dual position and vote against it.
“I would like to encourage you to meet in person because I really think you’re lacking in your ability to deliberate and have good healthy discussions,” Berg said. “I’m disappointed there is not more critical thinking on topics that are important to the city like this here.”
Berg also said Watertown has strong department heads, who don’t need additional eyes on them.
“I’m a strong believer in department heads doing their own work,” he said. “We have excellent department heads They don’t need people to oversee them.”
Berg said the city doesn’t need the public works director/city engineer position.
“It’s another layer of cost and another layer of oversight that takes away from people doing their jobs more effectively,” he said.
Alderman Chris Ruetten disagreed.
“The people I spoke with in the industry said, ’There’s a need for this here,’” he said. “What I witnessed in southern Wisconsin is this position is generally reserved for cities like ours.”
Ruetten, who has been in the civil engineering and survey business for more than 20 years, said this will add transparency and create a connection between departments.
Alderman Dan Bartz questioned how much of Holloway’s position would be devoted to public works and city engineering.
“I’m not going to hold hard and fast to a percentage,” Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said, “There’s not a department head in this city who has a percentage in their job descriptions.”
McFarland said there has been discussion on this position since December 2020.
“We had a public works director in the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and one you heard about one in the ‘90s,” she said. “The continuity of this position from decade to decade is hard to find.”
McFarland said Holloway’s position will vary day to day.
Alderman Tom Pasch said the position would create “more synergy and greater efficiencies” within the city.
“The potential cost savings associated with this dual position is great. The risk is minimal,” Pasch said. “We could benefit a lot from it. ”
He said if the position needs to be reevaluated the council could always do so in the future.
“We would be remiss not to give this a try,” he said. “We do need more synergy between departments.”
Alderman Bob Wetzel asked McFarland how confident she is the city will have 100% city engineer and 100% public works director.
“That’s 200% from one person,” he said. “That’s a lot.”
McFarland said she is confident in Holloway’s abilities.
“I would not have embarked on this if I didn’t think we would end up in the right place for the city with the right person in the department,” McFarland said. “In a lot of ways, she (Holloway) is and has been the public works director for a very long time. She controls the money. She just doesn’t control the people. There’s not a stitch of my being that has concern and that’s a high standard to hold and I’m confident she’ll hold it.”
Holloway told the city’s finance committee April 12 she’s thankful for the step increase and 91 cent per hour pay hike, but it was not enough based on her new responsibilities. She said she was disappointed with the lack of “due diligence” put forth by Carlson and Dettmann in evaluating her position.
Carlson Dettmann Consulting of Madison is a management consulting firm with primary expertise in compensation strategies, employee relations and related business services.
McFarland said based on the recommendation she proposed keeping Holloway’s grade at Grade T as suggested by Carlson and Dettmann and increasing Holloway by one step in recognition of the increased responsibilities, from Grade T, Step 9, $47.95 to Step 10, $48.86. This increase equals, roughly $1,573 total for the remainder of the year and there is salary funding available in the engineering salaries accounts and storm water utility salary accounts.
