Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors, area school districts are taking the “wait and see” approach and relaxing their policies on wearing masks for teachers and students this year.
Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Cassandra Schug said her district will follow the key safety protocols and COVID-19 safety plan approved last week.
“We will not be requiring face coverings in the Watertown Unified School District,” Schug said. “We will be continuing to monitor guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Department of Human Services and our local Watertown Health Department as well as our local data as the school year evolves.”
However, Schug said if teachers and students want to wear masks they can.
Dodgeland School District Administrator Annette Thompson agreed.
“Based on our local data and in consultation with Dodge County Public Health Department, we plan on having face masks optional at this time. If our local data changes, our plan allows for a change,” Thompson said. “Parents may decide to have their child wear a face mask, which we support and respect. We will closely monitor this evolving situation and make any changes that are necessary to keep our students and staff safe.”
Hustisford School District Administrator Heather Cramer said her school board will discuss the issue at its Aug. 16 meeting.
President Joe Biden said Thursday federal employees and on-site contractors will be required to get COVID-19 vaccines or face regular testing and mask restrictions. Biden cited the new CDC recommendations as the basis for his decision to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges.
The COVID-19 protocols for the School District of Jefferson include a relaxation in the mask requirement that held fast for the entire past year.
However, masks are still “strongly encouraged” for the unvaccinated, and masks will still be required on school buses. There will also be classroom situations, such as when students are working closely together, when masks will be required.
New this year in the School District of Jefferson, COVID-19 testing will be available at the schools. The district requested free rapid testing kits funded by government grants and will have them available at every school.
However these rapid tests are not the same as the more comprehensive PCR molecular tests, which are required for a symptomatic student to return to school.
Pam Chickering Wilson contributed to this story.
