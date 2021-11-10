WASHINGTON — The office of Congressman Scott Fitzgerald, Republican from Juneau, will host mobile office hours in Watertown and Greenfield on Friday.

Fitzgerald and his staff members will be at the Watertown City Hall council chambers, 106 Jones St., from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Friday.

He will be at the Greenfield City Hall, 7327 W. Forest Home Ave., from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Fitzgerald and his staff members will be available to meet with constituents who may be experiencing problems with a federal agency.

Constituents are asked to bring copies of documentation related to their issues.

