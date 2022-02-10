JEFFERSON — As Jefferson County Health Department begins 2022 under new leadership, and as it continues to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the department is developing a five-year agency strategic plan.
This strategic plan will provide updated organizational mission, vision, and value statements; clear objectives and outcomes of public health programs; and a structure to aid departmental decision making for short-and long-term planning purposes.
JCHD operations will be evaluated on an ongoing basis in context of this new strategic plan.
“The development of a new agency strategic plan is an exciting opportunity for our health department to assess how we can continue to best support the health of Jefferson County community members,” the department said. “Stakeholder participation in the development of the strategic plan is key to the successful planning and implementation of the plan.”
This includes engagement with a broad range of partners including neighboring local health departments, health care systems, county and municipal agencies, libraries, schools and school districts, institutes of higher learning, child care providers, long-term care facilities, senior centers, community members and more.
“Community participation in the strategic plan is critically important to the success of its development and implementation, and consistent with principles of and best practices related to health equity and community engagement,” the department said.
Jefferson County Health Department is requesting community members complete the survey linked below by Feb. 20.
JCHD is encouraging community members to share the survey link with others who live, work, play or study in Jefferson County.
JCHD 2022-2026 Agency Strategic Plan Survey Link for Community Members”
