Watertown City Engineer Jaynellen Holloway told the city’s finance committee Monday she’s thankful for the step increase and 91 cent per hour pay hike, but it was not enough based on her new responsibilities. She said she was disappointed with the lack of “due diligence” put forth by Carlson and Dettmann in evaluating her position, which now includes the title of public works director and the oversight of four departments, which are streets/solid waste, engineering, building/safety/zoning and waste/wastewater departments.
Carlson Dettmann Consulting of Madison is a management consulting firm with primary expertise in compensation strategies, employee relations and related business services.
“This has been a long journey discussed eight years ago at my hiring,” Holloway said following the finance committee’s decision to adjust her wage from $47.95 to $48.86. “I’m just disappointed in Carlson Dettmann. I don’t think they did their due diligence. I now have oversight over four departments.”
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said based on the recommendation she proposed keeping Holloway’s grade at Grade T as suggested by Carlson and Dettmann and increasing Holloway by one step in recognition of the increased responsibilities, from Grade T, Step 9, $47.95 to Step 10, $48.86. This increase equals, roughly $1,573 total for the remainder of the year and there is salary funding available in the engineering salaries accounts and storm water utility salary accounts.
“The next step in the process is to take a resolution to council to consider the job title change,” McFarland said. “That will happen on April 20 (when the common council meets). The change in title, should it be approved, would go into effect upon passage by the council. That would conclude the process.”
McFarland said Holloway’s position would fall in line with all other positions with their potential for raises.
“The city is planning to do a pay study for nearly all permanent city employees in 2021, and I intend to budget (as best I can) to accommodate the recommendations in the potential study,” McFarland said. “This position will be included in that process.”
Holloway said she is looking forward to the challenges in her position, but said “professionally the recommendation by Carlson Dettmann did not hit the mark.”
