Watertown High School seniors received more than $500,000 in local scholarships and awards at the annual program Monday night in the Watertown High School auditorium. The awards are made possible by members of the Watertown community who support the program with financial commitments.
In addition, the students have received and will receive hundreds of thousands in scholarships, grants, loans and other funding from private sources, including the universities themselves to help cover some of the costs of higher education.
Parents and students were allowed to attend this year’s scholarship program, in contrast to the one a year ago which was made to an empty auditorium and broadcasted later on cable TV as the result of a COVID-19 precaution.
Myranda Bischoff was this year’s top recipient, receiving $35,000 in scholarships. She was recipient of the Betty Joseph scholarship, valued at $26,000 and also the academic excellence award at $9,000 for the $35,000 total. She is the daughter of Daniel and Brenda Bischoff and plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison and major in biomedical engineering.
Miles Quandt and Abigail Marr each received a Karl H. Zinser scholarship, at $30,000. Quandt is the son of Terry and Julie Quandt and he plans to attend UW-Madison and major in mechanical engineering. Marr is the daughter of Jill and the late Bert Marr, and plans to attend UW-Madison and major in biology on the pre-med track.
Elias Adrian was named recipient of a second Betty Joseph Scholarship worth $26,000. He also received a $1,000 Veldhuizen scholarship. He is the son of Chad and Lisa Adrian and is planning to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and major in biology.
Cassidy Otto was awarded several scholarships including a $21,000 Dr. Fredrick and Ruth Lemke Memorial award. She also received a Social Studies award for $500, National Honor Society for $250 and Gettysburg Address award for $100 and a total value of $21,850. She is the daughter of Erin Otto, and is considering her college options.
Joshua Meloy received a $21,000 Lemke award and also a $500 Watertown Booster Club award. He is the son of Jeff and Kris Meloy and is planning to study aerospace engineering at Purdue University.
Holden Thielke was recipient of the $21,000 Lemke award and also the $250 American Legion Medal Award for a total of $21,250. He is the son of Jeff and Becky Thielke. He plans to attend Carroll University and major in accounting.
Malee Walker, Gretchen Roost and Ty Coughlin also received the $21,000 Lemke award.
Walker is daughter of Kimberly and Shane Walker and will attend Wheaton College where she will major in English and plans to become a teacher. Roost is the daughter of Todd and Rebecca Roost and will attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and study freshwater science. Coughlin is the son of Angie Adler and Steve Coughlin. He plans to pursue a degree in astrophysics.
Samantha Suski was named recipient of the Larry and Sally Reich Nursing Scholarship which is valued at $15,000. She also was awarded a $1,500 AAUW award. Suski, the daughter of Tim and Pam Suski, plans to attend Luther College and major in nursing.
Elise Hickey was awarded several scholarships. They include Economic Excellence for $9,000, Ella Ruebhausen award at $4,800, Booster Club at $1,000, Social Studies award at $500 and the Nack valedictorian award at $500. She is the daughter of Maria Murray and plans to attend UW-Madison and major in mechanical engineering.
Dylan Sippel was awarded scholarships totaling $13,750. They include the Weigel award at $12,000, Schwantes $500, Legion Auxiliary $500, and Booster Club $750. He is the son of Kyle and Trisha Sippel, and plans to attend Carroll University and major in physical therapy.
Kathryn Johnson was awarded the Thauer scholarship $9,000, AAUW $1,500, Kiwanis $1,000, Nack valedictorian award $500, and the VFW Citizenship award at $500 for a total of $12,500. She is also the recipient of the Wisconsin Global Education Achievement Certificate and will receive the certificate and a medal. She is the daughter of Randy and Tina Johnson and plans to attend Illinois State University and major in actuarial science.
Isaac Ruder was named recipient of a Weigel scholarship valued at $12,000. He is the son of Ken Ruder and Theresa McNutt. Ruder plans to attend UW-Madison and major in physics followed by a master’s degree in astrophysics.
Hannah Roberts was named recipient of the Academic Excellence award at $9,000 and a Rotary award for $3,000. She is the daughter of Kristen and Steve Roberts. She plans to attend UW-Madison and major in genetics.
Maggie Piel was named recipient of several awards. They include the Thauer $9,000, Larson $1,500, Booster Club $1,000 and the Amacher award at $500 for a total of $12,000.
Peter Hansen was awarded the Weigel award at $12,000. He is the son of Pete and Renee Hansen and plans to attend UW-Whitewater and major in criminology.
Tia Zimmermann was awarded the Coogan scholarship at $10,000 and the $1,000 Lions Club scholarship. She is the daughter of Lance Zimmermann and Tacy Kerr, and plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse and major in elementary education.
Nathan Williams received a $9,000 Thauer scholarship and a $1,000 Booster Club award. He is the son of Michael and Melissa Williams and plans to double major in aerospace engineering and astrophysics at University of Minnesota.
Haven Reeve was awarded the $10,000 Coogan scholarship. He is the son of Peter Reeve and plans to attend UW-Madison and major in business.
Trevor Olson was recipient of the Maas Family engineering scholarship valued at $10,000. He is the son of Dean and Peggy Olson and will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and major in mechanical engineering.
Jack Heier was awarded the Brandt-Quirk Scholarship valued at $10,000. He is the son of Stacie and Josh Heier, and plans to attend UW-LaCrosse and major in physics and engineering.
Chris Kitzhaber was awarded a $9,000 Thauer scholarship and a $500 VFW citizenship award. He is the son of Pete and Michelle Kitzhaber and plans to attend University of Alabama and pursue a degree in computer science.
Lauren Marks was named recipient of a Darcey scholarship $6,000, Kyle Kuehl $1,000, Skalitzky at $750 and the FFA at $500. She is the daughter of Julie and Dan Marks and plans to attend Iowa State University and major in agricultural business.
MaKayla Galecki was recipient of the Darcey award at $6,000 and the $2,000 Outboarders award. She is the daughter of Timothy and Denise Galecki and plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Mary Zubke was awarded the Darcey award at $6,000 and Coach J’s Jamfest award at $1,500. She is the daughter of Donald and Ginger Zubke and plans to attend UW-LaCrosse and major in pre-med.
Jason Gruenewald was award the $6,000 Darcey award and a $1,500 award from the Saturday Club. He is the son of Rob and Cindy Gruenwald and plans to attend Fox Valley Technical Institute where he will study in the Farm Short Course-Farm Operations.
Gwen Woerishofer received the Curtain Club award for $600.
A number of other students were also recipients of awards Monday evening. Their names and awards presented to them appear in a chart on this page.
The program opened with comments by William Loss, Watertown High School principal. Following the award announcements Deborah Fischer, the scholarship program coordinator, and Dr. Cassandra Schug, superintendent of schools, offered some closing remarks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.