REESEVILLE — A small fire caused nearly $200 damage late Tuesday night to a small shed used to house steers.

Reeseville Fire Chief Chris Abell said Wednesday his department was called after 8 p.m. for straw and a couple of wood boards that were on fire in a 20 by 60 foot shed.

“We got it just in time. It (the fire) didn’t move up the walls yet,” Abell said. “It was a good save.”

The fire was listed as being on the N3700 block of County Highway J. Dodge County deed records indicate the home at N3435 County Highway J belongs to Jeffrey and Linda Lynch.

Abell said his department did call for mutual aid, but stopped calling for the help after the small fire was extinguished. He said his department was on the scene for an hour.

“There were no injuries to any individuals or animals,” Abell said. “The owner moved the animals out of the shed before we arrived on scene.”

Although no cause of the fire was available Wednesday, Abell said the fire caused $200 in damages.

“The owners may have new boards on the shed already,” he said.

