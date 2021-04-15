REESEVILLE — A small fire caused nearly $200 damage late Tuesday night to a small shed used to house steers.
Reeseville Fire Chief Chris Abell said Wednesday his department was called after 8 p.m. for straw and a couple of wood boards that were on fire in a 20 by 60 foot shed.
“We got it just in time. It (the fire) didn’t move up the walls yet,” Abell said. “It was a good save.”
The fire was listed as being on the N3700 block of County Highway J. Dodge County deed records indicate the home at N3435 County Highway J belongs to Jeffrey and Linda Lynch.
Abell said his department did call for mutual aid, but stopped calling for the help after the small fire was extinguished. He said his department was on the scene for an hour.
“There were no injuries to any individuals or animals,” Abell said. “The owner moved the animals out of the shed before we arrived on scene.”
Although no cause of the fire was available Wednesday, Abell said the fire caused $200 in damages.
“The owners may have new boards on the shed already,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.