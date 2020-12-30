WATERLOO — The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 will be serving turkey and gravy with biscuits and potatoes Jan. 9.

There will also be vegetables, salad, bars and cookies, with the event open to the public.

Adult meals are $9.50 and children 5-10 years old eat for $5.50.

Contact any legion member if there are questions, or call 920-478-2780.

The event is pick-up only, with very limited dining-in.

For delivery in the Waterloo area, call 920-478-4300.

The bar is open at 3 p.m. and food is served from 4-7 p.m. or until sold out.

Load comments