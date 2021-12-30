JEFFERSON — After a month of Saturdays stringing lights, volunteers saw their hard work light up when the City of Jefferson flipped the switch on the riverfront light display which will brighten the community for the remainder of the month.
Titled “Winter Nights, River Lights,” the light display is the cooperative project of the city and the Jefferson Live Music Foundation, which during the summer hosts a series of live concerts at Rotary Park.
While live music is not a very good option for the frozen months, the Live Music Foundation developed the light display a few years ago as another way of bringing people together and showcasing the beautiful river that runs through the city.
The idea was actually the brainchild of Kyle Tully of the Jefferson Live Music Foundation.
Staci Hoffman, Jefferson County register of deeds, has been with the Live Music Foundation for the past few years and has gradually taken a larger and larger role in setting up the park light display project.
“I’d say I personally put in 30 hours over the course of several Saturdays in November to help put those lights up,” Hoffman said. Overall, she said, the work is done by a group of around 20 volunteers, most of them put in three to four hours or a day’s work.
The process begins right after Halloween, when volunteers — including Hoffman, many members of her family, and a number of fellow members of the Jefferson Optimist Club — begin stringing thousands and thousands of lights.
The City of Jefferson’s Parks and Recreation Department provides assistance with some of the bigger portions of the display and with lights that are strung higher than volunteers can reach.
“As far as the city’s involvement, we are always happy to support anything that goes on in the park,” said Cyndi Keller, director of parks and recreation for the City of Jefferson.
Keller said the holiday lights display is an asset to the local community and really showcases the park.
While the city is not the main organizer of the display, Keller said that city workers are happy to help with the placement of any lights that might be a safety concern for the general public to hang.
Set-up isn’t complete until right before the event kickoff, which is always set to coincide with Jefferson’s annual downtown Parade of Lights.
When he originated the idea, Kyle Tully thought it would be nice to have a community light display to really showcase the city’s riverfront.
And as the lights reflect in the Rock River next to the park, that essentially doubles the display, creating a glittering, shimmering centerpiece to the city throughout the night.
Many families now make a tradition of visiting the park during the holiday season and wandering among the lights. Some come right away during the weekend of the kickoff, while others trickle in independently later in the month.
Many enjoy coming over Jefferson’s distinctive Milwaukee Street Pedestrian walk bridge, which links up with Rotary Waterfront Park and which offers a nice aerial view of the display.
Every year the display has gotten a little bigger, Hoffman said.
Last year, the new features included an igloo and polar bear.
While there are no new features this year, the display does include more lights than ever.
Intended as an ornament to the downtown and a creative way of setting off one of Jefferson’s chief assets — the river — the light display has gained additional meaning during the last couple of pandemic years.
Literally providing light during the darkest season of the year, the display has also served to lift spirits during one of the darkest times in recent history, as the world struggles to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The park allows visitors a delightful winter wonderland they can explore on their own time and where vulnerable people who might otherwise stay mostly at home can safely celebrate in a socially distanced fashion.
Hoffman said that the original lights came from the Jefferson Ace, which was a great partner while it was open, and replacements have come from the Ace in Lake Mills or Menard’s in Johnson Creek.
Coordinators have also received some donations from local residents, inheriting light displays from estates or from individual property owners who were updating their own yard displays.
“The big train, for example was donated,” Hoffman said. “This way, it gets to brighten spirits for many more years.”
The Live Music Foundation is accepting donations to support maintenance and expansion of the light display in future years.
Coordinators are also looking for help in taking the lights down early in January, though a specific date has not yet been set.
“We are looking for volunteers to take the lights down,” Keller said. “Anyone who’s interested can reach out to city hall. We’ll keep the list and coordinate with the Live Music Foundation to set up a date.”
People can reach the city hall by phone at 920-674-7720.
Meanwhile, the park and the free lights display are open to visitors every day in December.
Area residents are welcome to visit throughout the day and into the evening throughout the display’s run. Visitors are asked to stay on the paths, however, so as not to tangle the many electrical cords which run across the park to support the display.
