JUNEAU — Broadband in Dodge County is getting a needed boost.
The Dodge County Board of Supervisors voted last week in support of an application to help secure grant funding to help expand the county’s broadband capabilities.
Last year, the county created a broadband workgroup to investigate existing and potential broadband access opportunities, evaluate obstacles for broadband infrastructure, explore county investment to secure and further enhance broadband access.
Two internet-based firms, Bertram Communications and Netwurx Internet, have partnered with the group to help apply for a 2020 Public Service Commission Broadband Expansion grant. There was $48 million dedicated to broadband expansion grants in Gov. Tony Evers biennial budget with $24 million available in the initial round of funding.
In March, the county learned that they were not awarded funding during the first grant cycle. During the Dodge County Board’s Executive Committee Sept. 14, a resolution was advanced to the full county board to support applying for round two funding.
Because of the competitiveness of the grant, the resolution also recommends allocating $100,000 for 2021 and 2022 in county monies to leverage both internet firms, contributions and available grant funding.
