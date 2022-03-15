Watertown Assistant City Engineer Andrew Beyer said Friday the city is looking at the possibility of spending between $100,000 and $175,000 to repair the Main Street (Cole) bridge sidewalk.
Following a March 3 inspection of the bridge, city officials decided to close the sidewalk on the northwest portion of the bridge to the public. It remains closed as of March 14.
Beyer said Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland has already reached out to the WisDOT secretary via email, but has not yet received a response.
He said the city has received a variety of potential repair solutions and are in the process of reviewing them. He said the proposed repairs for the structurally compromised section of the sidewalk at the bridge’s northwest quadrant are estimated at $100,000 to $175,000.
“We’re going to continue evaluating options and will be making a recommendation to the council when appropriate,” he said.
The bridge is not scheduled for replacement until 2026.
Beyer said McFarland has been consistently pushing for this bridge project to get moved up and she and the engineering team reinforced the need for expediting the project and the ancillary work associated with it.
Beyer said the inspector, who evaluated the Main Street (Cole) bridge, said the I-beams supporting the sidewalk at the northwest bridge quadrant are in poor condition and the sidewalk needed to be closed for safety reasons.
The inspector said the defective I-beams support the sidewalk and not the bridge deck.
“According to the inspector, the bridge is safe for traffic,” Beyer said.
