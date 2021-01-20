We’ve been spoiled a bit this winter season, but temperatures in Watertown are about to drop for a couple of days thanks to a weakening polar vortex.
We hear that term — polar vortex — nearly every winter, but what does it mean?
The polar vortex is a large area of cold air high up in the atmosphere that normaly spins over the North Pole. The National Weather Service said the polar vortex always exists near the South and North Poles, but it weakens in summer and strengthens in winter.
The term “vortex” refers to the counter-clockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air near the Poles.
“Many times during winter in the northern hemisphere, the polar vortex will expand, sending cold air southward with the jet stream. This happens regularly during wintertime and is often associated with large outbreaks of Arctic air in the United States,” according to the National Weather Service.
When the polar vortex is “strong,” cold air is less likely to plunge deep into North America, NWS meteorologist Andy Boxell said.
The stronger the polar vortex, the milder our winter is, he said.
Boxwell agreed those in the southern part of Wisconsin have been spoiled with above-average temperatures this month.
“We’ve been in this remarkable stable stretch of weather,” Boxwell said.
He said there has been a solid snowpack on the ground since the Christmas holiday, but temperatures haven’t dipped below the upper 20s or low 30s.
“However, we’re definitely going to cool down,” Boxwell said, “but we’ll see a little warm up and then it will be cool down again Friday and Saturday. We’re finally getting a good batch of cold air here from Canada.”
He said the weakening in the polar vortex will bring the cold air, but he said Watertown residents and those living in the surrounding areas will not feel the “persistent cold air” because the forecast will quickly change to temperatures we’ve been seeing so far this month.
On Wednesday, there’s a forecasted high of 28 and a low of 26; and Thursday’s high is expected to reach 34 with a low of 17 degrees. Then, a cold front is expected to move in for Friday and Saturday.
Friday will see a high of 18 accompanied by a low of 6 degrees; and Saturday, there’s a predicted high of 22 degrees with a low of 15.
On Sunday, there’s a forecasted high of 27 followed by a low of 10 degrees with snow possible.
“Following the weekend, we are expecting to see similar temperatures we’ve been experiencing so far this month,” Boxwell said. “The highs will be in be in the mid-to-upper 30s, which is relatively typical for late January.”
He said Watertown may not see anything out of the ordinary next week, but cautioned when the calendar flips to February, there may come an outbreak of cold weather with it.
