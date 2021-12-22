Dodge County HR director resigns

JUNEAU — After nearly 20 years of service in Dodge County’s human resources office, Sarah Hinze has decided to leave.
She submitted her resignation Dec. 2 with an effective date of Jan. 14.
Hinze said she accepted a position at another public employer, but didn’t elaborate further.
“I would have been with Dodge County 20 years in August,” Hinze said. “The human resources field is an ever changing field and add the additional stresses of the pandemic, I needed to evaluate what is truly important in life. I made the decision that it is time for a new challenge. I will miss all of the hard working, dedicated employees of Dodge County. I want to thank them for all they do and I wish them all the best.”
Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke said the county’s assistant human resources director Tonia Mindemann agreed to serve as the interim human resource director. Mielke said Mindemann’s internal interim appointment was approved by the human resource and labor negotiations committee.
Mielke said Hinze began her career with Dodge County in 2002. He said she was promoted to human resources director in August 2015.
“Sarah’s accomplishment in Dodge County are numerous,” Mielke said. “She has truly provided a significant positive impact and has assisted all operational areas in countless ways. Sarah could also be counted on to do what was best to protect the county.
“As county administrator, I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with Sarah and greatly appreciate our solid, respectful, professional working relationship,” Mielke added. “I wish Sarah the very best personally and professionally.”
Dodge County Human Resources and Labor Negotiations Committee Chairman Joseph Marsik echoed those sentiments.
“I worked with Sarah all the time as chairman of the committee,” Marsik said. “She’ll be missed.”
Marsik said he found out about Hinze’s resignation about two hours before it was announced.
“I was shocked,” he said. “She has been doing a great job for Dodge County.”
Marsik said he didn’t know the reason why Hinze was leaving her position, but could only speculate.
“Maybe it’s a lifestyle change for her,” he said. “Is the stress worth it? That’s my interpretation of it. If she wants to change careers she certainly has the ability to do so. It’s a stressful position to be in, especially, right now, when we can’t find people to work and there is no one out there to hire. It’s frustrating.”
Mielke said the recruitment process for Hinze’s position has already been presented to the county’s human resources and labor negotiations committee Dec. 7.
He said the committee has endorsed a timeline where the recruitment period began Dec. 8 and is scheduled to last until Jan. 14.
Mielke said the interview dates are tentative, but the first round of interviews are scheduled for Jan. 24 with the interviews for the finalists slated for Jan. 31.
“The goal is to bring an appointment confirmation resolution to the February county board meeting,” Mielke said.
He said the tentative start date for a new hire could be in late March or early April.
