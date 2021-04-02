Watertown, WisDOT look to state, federal aid to relocate Boomer Street

The City of Watertown and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Aeronautics are requesting state and federal financial assistance to aid with the relocation of Boomer Street out of the runway protection zone at the Watertown Municipal Airport.
“We’re simply in the environmental review right now,” said Andrew Trimble, WisDOT airport development engineer. “This hasn’t become a design project yet. It may not become a design project. Nothing is written in stone.”
However, if the design project were a go, Trimble said it would clear everything at the end of the runway to protect the public and nearby buildings.
“We’re not doing anything to 12th Street,” he said. “We’re looking at the physical and human environment near Boomer Street to make sure everything is out of the path of the runway.”
He said the northern portion of Boomer Street would be moved to a vacant lot, which is already owned by the Watertown Municipal Airport.
“This is a case to make something better and we are,” Trimble said.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said realigning Boomer Street has been on the list of items to accommodate the next size aircraft on the city’s runways for some time.
“I voted as an alderperson to continue this project,” she said. “This project is one piece of the puzzle that will eventually have the appropriate runway size and protections in order to accommodate larger aircraft. With our central location in the region, we have corporations that want to save on windshield time and they use the airport for easy access to their businesses.
“This is another piece of the economic development puzzle for us and thankfully, this project has substantial federal support so our match portion is minimal; it’s only 5%,” McFarland said. “We also saw an increase in 2020 in personal-chartered aircraft so this will allow us to continue to leverage the airport in a way that meets the business, economic and tourism needs of the area.”
