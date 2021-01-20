JEFFERSON — For the first time in its 35 years of existence in the current city hall location, the Jefferson Public Library children’s room is seeing a major renovation.
The project, which began Jan. 4 and is slated to wrap up toward the end of the month, involves a reconfiguring of the children’s room to open it up, to create better sight lines, and to improve storage and efficiency.
The children’s room renovation, in the planning stages for the past several years, was finally approved in 2019 as the city prepared the 2020 budget.
The funds for the renovation, which comes in around $60,000, come from the library’s fund balance, a savings account set aside for large-scale projects and long-term goals, Anderson said.
The fund is partly supported through public donations.
The biggest change entailed in the current renovation is the removal of the old check-out counter which was located on the east side of the children’s room, in the lower level of the library.
This is being replaced by a larger and more commodious check-out desk on the north end of the department.
The new circulation desk will include a standing station and a sit-down station which will accommodate young and short patrons as well as those who use wheelchairs.
Meanwhile, the library staff room will move from behind the old check-out desk area to the former craft room, creating better flexibility in terms of usage and storage.
The old craft room — which used to feature a couple of work tables for children’s crafts plus a hodgepodge of storage — now features three walls of cupboards and counters which will allow for more office storage, with two stations at which staff members can work.
The new, larger staff room connects to an old side storage area — a little larger than a spacious closet — which is currently being used to “quarantine” newly returned books and other items before they can go out for circulation again.
When the pandemic ends — and with it the need to quarantine library materials out of caution to avoid spreading the coronavirus — this area will be freed up for general storage, said Melissa Anderson, library director.
Meanwhile, the craft area eliminated with the move of the children’s department staff room will be re-established in a dedicated room on the east side of the department.
The renovation of the old check-out desk area involves several steps, Anderson said.
The library will be enclosing a structural pole to make it a rectangular pillar rather than a round pole.
It will also be redoing electrical wiring and connections which had been built into the floor under the old desk — an area which has been exposed by the removal of the old check-out counter, leaving the connections sticking up in the middle of the floor.
These connections will be moved into the pillar where they will be easily accessible but out of the way of patrons.
The removal of the old desk area will also necessitate the replacement of a number of carpet tiles with materials matching the carpet installed a few years ago during the library’s last mini redecorating project.
“The old circulation desk was built never to be removed, so this is a major project,” Anderson said.
This change will open up a lot of space in the center of the children’s department to eliminate crowding.
Library plans call for the early literacy computers and “card catalog” computer to be relocated into this central area, providing a better opportunity for supervision of how these computers are being used as well as opening up sight lines across the library.
Finally, the current project will involve repainting in areas where construction has taken place.
Since the library is not redoing its interior decorating at this time, the new paint will blend into the existing color scheme but will be a little bit brighter, helping to visually open up the lower-level space.
The library is already making plans in conjunction with the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library citizens’ group to purchase some seating and shelves to go along the children’s department’s west wall.
“We’re really looking forward to the completion of the project,” said children’s/youth librarian Julia Birch. “It’s been a long time in coming and will really improve the look and function of our department.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.