JEFFERSON — The city of Jefferson is projecting a small property tax levy increase of $7,650 in 2021, the total moving up .0017% from $4,506,575 in 2020 to $4,514,225 in 2021. The corresponding tax rate would decrease from $8.58 to $7.97 per $1,000 of equalized valuation in the next year.
According to Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag Tuesday evening during a presentation at a regular meeting of the Jefferson Common Council, the proposed levy is approximately 100% of the permissible levy for 2020.
There is no increase expected in water, electric, or stormwater rates. Sanitary sewer has tiered rates. In the area of the refuse/recycling collection fee, a new contract has been put in place by the city council for 2020. There are no other major increases in fees/charges proposed.
Freitag reported that, in 2020 "all funds" spending has been $16,630,475. All funds spending in 2021 is projected at $14,542,150, so a $2,088,325 decrease in overall spending is part of the budget proposal. Projected 2020 revenue is $6,522,425 and projected 2020 expenditures are $6,506,675.
Discussing assumptions and highlights of next year's budget, Freitag said the document will be a "constant service budget," with current service levels preserved throughout 2021.
Positions created include one new, full-time parks position, which will be funded for 12 months.
Addressing employee compensation, the city will likely freeze step pay increases and there will be no structure adjustment. There is room for a collective bargaining agreement.
Health insurance planning funds a Dean Health Care Plan and this is paired with a health savings account. There is funding for a 2021 deductible, at a reduced level, to keep city costs under the 2018 city health insurance cost level.
Addressing miscellaneous contingency, Freitag said the fiscal year 2021 budget includes a more than $53,000 miscellaneous line item, with these funds being unappropriated.
Freitag addressed capital improvement projects and equipment replacement spending, saying fiscal year 2021 proposed spending is set at $2,717,500. This will pay for equipment replacement, public facility maintenance, the reconstruction of Plymouth Street, creation of the Meadow Springs Conservancy and the Woolcock interceptor project.
Funding sources for these projects includes the capital improvement project/equipment replacement fund at $714,000 and other proceeds at $700,000, a note issuance at $150,000, a sanitary sewer revenue bond of $650,000, sanitary sewer funds of $238,500, the storm water utility fund at $148,500, capital fund balance designation at $100,000 and the library fund at $16,500.
The Jefferson Common Council will conduct a budget hearing on the document and then likely approve it on Nov. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.