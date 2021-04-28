The Watertown Unified School District Board of Education’s Tony Arnett was returned to his position as president Monday evening by his colleagues on the panel during a post-election reorganization of the panel.
Arnett said he felt, “privileged to serve” in the capacity.
Doug Will edged out Jennifer Bakke by a vote of 5-4 to become the board’s vice president.
Paul Van Den Langenberg was chosen clerk.
After Bakke declined her nomination, David Smith accepted the job of board treasurer.
Jaime Caudle returns to her position as deputy clerk.
Arnett will be receiving requests from members of the board to serve on the district’s various committees and said he will do his best to accommodate board members desires.
