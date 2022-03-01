JEFFERSON — Alliant Energy has announced that it will begin construction on its Crawfish River Solar Project site just west of Jefferson within the next 14 days.
Alliant Energy spokesman Chris Caporale said that, once complete, the 75-megawatt solar project, located in the Town of Jefferson, “will positively impact the environment and generate enough clean, low-cost energy to power around 20,000 homes.”
The project is along Highway 18, just southwest of the outdoor theater west of Jefferson.
Caporale said the major construction stages associated with this project include site mobilization beginning in March; civil work, including site clearing and minor grading; electrical and structural work, including pile and racking installation; solar panel and inverter installation; and testing and commissioning. The solar complex is expected to be in service by the end of this year.
Alliant Energy is contracting with a subsidiary of D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments to construct the project.
According to Alliant in 2021, during construction, more than 250 jobs are expected to be created.
“Combined, the town and county will receive an estimated $300,000 in annual shared revenues for the next 30 years to be used as determined by local communities and their elected officials,” Alliant stated.
In May of 2020, Alliant Energy introduced its plan to construct six large-scale solar projects in Wisconsin. Then, in March 2021, the company announced plans to build six more projects, making Alliant Energy the largest owner and operator of solar energy in the state of Wisconsin. This is in accordance with Alliant Energy’s Clean Energy Blueprint, an outline of the company’s acceleration and transition to clean energy.
In total, Alliant Energy has proposed 12 solar projects planned for nine Wisconsin counties. Collectively, they will add nearly 1,100 megawatts of solar energy generation to the state’s energy grid, enough to power nearly 300,000 homes.
Along with other initiatives in the Clean Energy Blueprint, these projects will help customers avoid more than $2 billion in long-term costs. They will also deliver steady revenue through new construction opportunities, create an estimated 2,000 construction jobs and provide approximately $300 million in revenues to local communities and landowners over an estimated project lifespan of 30 years, the company said.
Other counties to get Alliant solar installations include Green, Richland, Grant, Rock, Sheboygan, Waushara and Wood. Two locations in Dodge County, one being Beaver Dam, are also scheduled to have solar installations.
According to Alliant Energy, solar generating projects have a low profile and are almost silent. They generate zero emissions, odors or harmful byproducts. During operation, planted prairie grasses and pollinator habitats create a hospitable environment for pollinating insects and birds. When the project reaches the end of its useful life — approximately 30 years — as part of a regulatory agreement, Alliant Energy can choose to extend the project timeline, or remove the equipment and restore the land for use as desired, including for agriculture.
