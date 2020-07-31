TOWN OF TRENTON — A Madison man was arrested Wednesday morning after running from Dodge County deputies, less than one hour after being released from prison. Authorities responded to a domestic incident at 9:43 a.m. on Highway 151 near Highway C.
A female passenger exited the car and the male driver left the area southbound on Highway 151. The vehicle was spotted a short distance away and deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect fled down County G. During the pursuit, the suspect drove at high speeds, sometimes in the wrong lane, and at one point damaged a motorcycle.
After blowing the stop sign at Beaver Dam and Mill streets in Lowell, the vehicle drove onto a lawn and crashed into several trees. The driver fled on foot but was apprehended a short distance from the vehicle. The suspect, Equon Hopkins, was treated for minor injuries in Columbus and taken to the Dodge County Jail on charges of eluding an officer, hit and run of an attended vehicle, endangering safety by reckless driving and domestic battery.
The 40-year-old had reportedly been released from Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun less than one hour before the incident was reported.
Hopkins’ actions were dangerous to the public and law enforcement will do everything possible to bring those involved to justice. Schmidt said domestic violence to another person is never acceptable and will always end in an arrest. He added if Hopkins had stayed at the scene, he likely would have faced misdemeanor charges of battery, but the actions of fleeing led to much more serious felony actions.
“Fortunately,” the sheriff said, “no one else was injured due to the reckless, selfish and dangerous act of fleeing.”
