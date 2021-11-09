MADISON — The State Senate passed a bill authored by State Sen. John Jagler, R-Watertown, that requires high schools to collect and report crime data.
The bill instructs the Department of Public Instruction to place the information on the school’s annual accountability report card.
“Parents deserve to know exactly what kind of environment their kids are facing when they get to school,” Jagler said. “Now, more than ever, parents are taking an active role in their children’s education. Much like previous bills we passed such as making curriculum and school district spending more transparent, this bill helps parents stay informed on what happens within the walls of their child’s school. Many are going to be happy to know how safe their schools are, others are going to be disturbed by how frequently the learning process is being interrupted by crime and police calls.”
This bill was originally considered by the Legislature in the 2015 session. While a bill identical to SB 585 was passed by voice vote in the Assembly, a compromise was reached to create a pilot program at DPI to collect this data at three schools. While following up on the results of the program, it was discovered that the Gov. Tony Evers run DPI never collected any data and failed to conduct the pilot program.
“We’ve waited long enough to tell parents what is really happening at their schools,” Jagler said.
“I’m calling on the Assembly to take this bill up as soon as possible and for the governor to sign it.”
A similar law is in place at the federal level to report crime data on college and university campuses. The federal law is known as the Cleary Act and SB 585 was modeled after it.
“It’s surprising that crime data in our schools isn’t already being collected,” Jagler said. “This bill will not only start tracking it, it will place it in the hands of parents.”
The bill passed Monday on a 20-12 vote. SB 585 now awaits for the Assembly to take action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.