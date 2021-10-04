10 Questions - Tim Halbach

Tim Halbach’s interest in the weather began at a young age when he would watch the weather reports with his dad, who worked as agronomist in the Fond du Lac area.
He said his weather watching hit a peak when in he was in high school and witnessed the F5 Oakfield tornado from his driveway.
The Fond du Lac native’s love for weather took him to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he earned a degree in atmospheric science.
Halbach has worked in the federal government for the National Weather Service for 17 years and has worked at NWS offices in Washington, D.C., Chicago and La Crosse before settling in at Milwaukee/Sullivan.
1. What would you rather have a Blizzard from Dairy Queen or a Frosty from Wendy’s?
The correct answer is both.
2. Beatles or Stones and why?
Stones, only because in a former National Weather Service office, when the Stones would come on the radio, the tradition was to yell “STONES!” in your best Mick Jagger voice.
3. Have you ever seen the 2005 movie — The Weather Man — starring Nicholas Cage and Michael Caine? In the film, the character played by Cage regularly gets food thrown at him by passers-by on the street because of his weather forecasts. Do you know if this has ever happened to a meteorologist in real life?
Yes, normally to the TV meteorologists because we’re not recognizable in public. Typically, the food of choice is the day old ‘Tornados” that you find at the gas stations.
4. Have you ever told someone you’re not a meteorologist who works for the National Weather Service? And why?
Yes, I was doing outreach at a booth at a local museum with some TV meteorologists and someone came up with a headshot of one of the TV meteorologists and asked me to sign it cause they thought I looked like them. Why did I do it? I’ve never signed an autograph before. Bucket list item: Check!
5. When out and about with friends and family what is one question you seem to get asked?
Did you eat paint chips when you were a kid?
6. Favorite season and why?
Hockey season — because it’s hockey.
7. When a forecast doesn’t happen as predicted, do you take it personally?
Any forecast that we provide is based on the best information we have at that time and with any scenario, we know it can go a number of different ways. As rough as people are on us on social media, we feel as though we’re our own harshest critics when things don’t go as planned. We review every winter/severe weather event and see what kind of nuggets we can find and use for future events that may show similar characteristics.
8. Do you prefer shoveling or using a snowblower and why?
I like shoveling if I can, but the super wet snows or ones that have some sleet with them can be a back breaker. Definitely prefer to snow blow with those. Better yet is when I’m on the midnight shift and I come home at 8 a.m. and my neighbor has snow blowed for me already!
9. Out of the three what phrase do you catch yourself using?
-It’s raining cats and dogs.
-Is it hot enough for you?
-This weather is for the birds.
This weather is for the birds. They’re the ones that have to live in it every day, so we should hope that they have more good weather than bad.
10. What did you find more bearable? The summer of 1988 with its sweltering temperatures or the winter of 2019 when the wind chill was in the headlines every day?
I’d say that the 2019 cold was more bearable because it only lasted a few days and then we were in the 40s by the weekend. The 1988 heat wave is the current, high end type heat wave for this area. I vividly remember it as a 9-year-old kid because we had one window air conditioner unit in our living room. My brother, sister and I all slept on the floor there to stay cool.
