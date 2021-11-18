When the mayor takes his or her oath of office next April, he or she will also receive an increase in pay.
The mayor currently makes $78,401; and the common council members earn an annual salary of $5,194.
After the election, when the mayor takes office April 20, 2022, he or she will earn $82,352, which is a 4% increase. It will increase another 4% Jan. 1, 2023, and again the same percent Jan. 1, 2024 and Jan. 1, 2025.
The vote to raise the mayor’s salary was 7-2 with Aldermen Eric Schimd and Bob Wetzel voting against it.
The salary was recently adjusted in April 2020 for the alderpersons, but come April 18, 2023, their salary will increase to $6,000 per year with a 2% adjustment, making it $6,120 after the spring 2024 election and a 2% adjustment $6,242 after the spring election in 2025.
The vote to raise the common council’s salary was 7-2 with Aldermen Will Licht and Wetzel voting against the increase.
Before the increases were approved Tuesday at the Watertown Common Council meeting, Alderman Chris Ruetten said during last month’s finance committee meetings, the increase was discussed because the goal is to attract qualified people to perform the job as mayor.
Ruetten said he and fellow alderman Tom Pasch looked at several models of pay and found the mayor’s pay was below average compared to other communities.
“We felt in the position of mayor there is a lot to handle,” Ruetten said.
He said when he talked to people, who thought of running, they said they would need to take a pay cut to become mayor.
“There are also between 12 and 13 other city employees who make significantly more than the mayor,” Ruetten said.
Alderwoman Cassandra Wagner said the salary is not a reflection of who is in the position at this time.
Before the vote was taken on the bumping up the mayor’s salary next April, Alderman Eric Schmid expressed his displeasure for doing so.
“Public service is just that — public service,” Schmid said. “No one goes into public service to get rich. Four percent seems high. If you have that many people making more than someone in the mayor’s position we should take a look at that. I’m fine with a 2% increase, but the 4% increase is high (for the mayor’s position).”
Ruetten said he is grateful for the wage he receives and uses it to help pay his property tax.
“It does draw people to run,” Ruetten said of his salary as an alderman. “There were times in the past when we didn’t have candidates run for a position. This helps people come out and run.”
Schmid said he’s been in public service work for 16 years and a 2% increase is the industry average.
“I’m fine with that for us (common council),” he said.
