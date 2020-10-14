JEFFERSON — Two existing school district employees have been added to the Jefferson schools' information technologies department as the district deals with distance learning challenges during the coronarvirus pandemic.
Amanda Golson, who has worked in marketing and technology integration with the district, is serving as the liaison between students and their families and the IT department for those in the middle and high school.
Meanwhile, Deb Lemminger, formerly a classroom teacher and then gifted and talented coordinator, has stepped up this fall to serve as a liaison between students and families at the elementary level and the district's IT team.
Other members of the IT department include IT Director Jason Poeppel, and technicians Bill White and Tom Stroinski. Barb Johnson, formerly the district's director of curriculum and instruction, served as overall technology coordinator until this summer, when she announced her retirement.
That position has not yet been filled.
As one would expect with the sudden switch to asynchronous distance learning in the spring, the district suffered some "growing pains" as students and staff alike got used to new technologies and procedures.
Then in the fall, as the district established synchronous two-tier learning, some families chose to go with distance learning for their children, while others chose in-person learning.
In the month since school opened, various students have bounced back and forth between in-person and distance learning due to COVID-19 diagnosis or exposure, and on Friday, the district announced the shift to all-virtual schooling as a temporary measure due to the high level of COVID-19 in the community which made it impossible to fully staff the schools.
All of those changes have brought their own challenges, and the IT department has kept hopping with Chromebook repairs and troubleshooting for students who couldn't get into Google Meets, could not open tabs, experienced connectivity issues while learning at home, and whose apps did not install.
That's not even including the occasional human-induced mishaps, as when a lesson proceeds for several minutes before the teacher realizes their microphone has been set to "mute" the whole time.
"Our staff requests alone doubled in March and saw another huge bump in the fall," Poeppel said. And that's only those which were able to be recorded in the system.
For the past couple of years, the district has had an online "help desk" which allows students and staff to report IT problems and get in a queue to have those issues addressed.
That system has been a real lifeline during this era of distance learning. Still, many requests are not getting logged presently, especially those handled by the teachers or new technology integrators.
Poeppel said he hopes that the district is able to get back to logging all requests in the near future, but so far, officials have been too overwhelmed to make that a priority.
Just one month into the new school year, IT requests from staff for 2020-21 have already reached one-quarter to one-half of last year's full-year total, depending on category.
In all of 2019-20, staff members made a total of 1,819 help desk requests, compared to 627 tickets issued as of last week during the 2020-21 school year.
When the pandemic hit in March, the IT department had a big job ahead of them in getting sanitized Chromebooks to all students, readying them for home use, and adding capabilities such as cameras and video conferencing which had not been used during in-person school.
For the first time, students were encouraged to keep their Chromebooks over the summer, whether or not they were enrolled in the district's limited pandemic-era summer school program.
Meanwhile, with the continuing need for robust information technology support, staff members in this department continued to work throughout the summer.
Some of the department's summer projects included purchasing and readying new Chromebooks for a number of grades, deploying webcams and tripods to all classroom teachers, adding wireless AP to the high school greenhouse, reconfiguring technology to accommodate changes in classroom layout due to the pandemic, installing projectors at the West Elementary School and Jefferson Middle School cafeterias and West gym, and purchasing new large-screen TVs which could be seen by large classes practicing strict social distancing.
In the fall, the IT department grew even busier as teachers accommodated new systems and technologies to better enable synchronous in-person and virtual learning.
One thing the department did to accommodate the need for all students to have their own devices was to repurpose the eighth-grade Chromebooks for use by this year's 4-year-old kindergarten class. Eighth grade students get new Chromebooks as they enter high school.
Every time an in-person student or staff member went into quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19, additional changes were made to allow those who were able to continue their work/schoolwork from home.
Then on Friday, the announcement was made that all levels, from 4-year-old kindergarten to seniors in high school, would be switching to all-virtual through at least the end of October.
On Monday, which served as a training and preparation day for teachers, the district IT team was hard at work enabling all of the changes to ready all students and staff for that transition so they could be fully functional when classes resumed Tuesday today.
The department continues to do all it can to make virtual learning accessible for all students. Some families have no or poor internet connections based on where they live, and internet "hot spots" only help in certain circumstances.
As such, the district has committed to provide "safe virtual learning spaces" for students in need for various reasons, including lack of internet connection or poor internet connection at home.
In fact, the district, in conjunction with its bus company, Dousman Transport, is still providing bus transportation to school buildings for children who fall into that category.
Officials noted that after the district made the decision Friday to go to all-virtual 4K-12, all of the bus routes had to be completely reconfigured over the course of the weekend to serve this small but important population.
