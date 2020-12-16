JEFFERSON — Ruby Pantry will hold its next food distribution tonight, Wednesday, at the Jefferson County Fair Park.
The pop-up pantry will open at 4:30 p.m., with a drive-through distribution format in order to limit exposure between guests and volunteers.
Anyone is welcome to use the pantry, which is a nonprofit community project. There are no income restrictions or qualifications.
One share of food is given out per $20 donation, and that typically yields a trunk-full of donated food straight from the manufacturers with a value many times the donation amount.
Participants should have their $20 donations ready for the volunteers. Shares will be loaded directly into people’s vehicle trunks, which should be cleaned out ahead of time. Coordinators ask that guests be patient with the volunteers during this time as they work to get the shares distributed as quickly as possible.
Organizers also ask that participants take direction from the traffic coordinators who will be on site as guests enter the fairgrounds. There will be a separate line for guests who have pre-registered.
The partial food share includes meat, pizza, frozen bread, frozen strawberries, coffee, bread, fresh produce, potatoes, vegetables, granola bars, cheese, pretzels, mustard, jam, assorted dry pantry groceries, snacks, chips, and pop-tarts The list is subject to change.
Jefferson County Fair Park is located at 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.