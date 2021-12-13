Despite bare shelves in some food pantries at this time of year, Watertown businesses and organizations are keeping the local pantry filled.
“The Watertown community has blessed the food pantry,” said food pantry board President Arlene Krause.
“We have a lot of food to distribute to people in need, including milk vouchers, fresh fruits and vegetable vouchers and frozen meat,” Krause said. “We have a lot of canned products and we have flour, sugar, oil and eggs, cheese. We can distribute to our clients peanut butter, cereals and crackers.
“It is a nice variety, so anyone coming into the food pantry has a huge choice of food,” the board president said.
“The Watertown community has been very, very generous to our food pantry,” Krause said. “Without that generosity we could not survive and share all this food with people in need in the Watertown school district.”
The number of people served at the food pantry is down very slightly right now, Krause said. “We don’t know if there are other food sources or if there is more government assistance,” she said. Some people are not aware the food pantry is available, she added. “We encourage anyone in need to come in.”
The Watertown Food Pantry is located in the lower level of Immanuel Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St. and is open Mondays 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesdays noon to 2 p .m., Thursdays 1 to 3 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m. to noon.
Watertown is a larger community than surrounding areas and the community is so generous that the shelves remain filled. November through December are good months for food donations at the local pantry. “Maybe we have more businesses or organizations that do food drives for us,” she said.
That is not the case throughout the state.
Last week, Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, announced a yearlong investment of $30 million in the state’s two largest hunger relief organizations. This announcement brought the governor’s total investment in food security to $55 million over the course of the pandemic.
“In a state that grows some of the finest products in the world, no kid or family should go hungry,” said Evers. “As the pandemic continues to affect food security, this investment will help increase access to locally grown and processed food across our state so we can keep working together to ensure every Wisconsin family has food on the table and shelves are stocked.”
The $30 million will be used to ensure food-insecure residents in rural communities, urban centers, Tribal Nations, and Wisconsin residents in every corner of the state receive much-needed hunger relief. To help achieve this goal, Evers is building on the partnership established last year with Hunger Task Force and Feeding Wisconsin to deliver these resources across the state. Through this program, each feeding organization will be eligible for $15 million to purchase food resources and may use up to $5 million to invest in storage, distribution, and cover transportation costs.
“Governor Evers has continued to invest in food security in Wisconsin and has already helped connect producers and processors with those in need of food,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “With this dedicated funding for the Food Security Initiative, dollars will be used to purchase Wisconsin products wherever possible. Through this program, Evers is strengthening Wisconsin’s food security networks and investing in our local Wisconsin farmers and processors.”
The $30 million announcement for the Food Security Initiative builds upon $25 million in investments by Evers to the Food Security Initiative in 2020. Funded through federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, through these investments, Gov. Evers has been directing COVID-19 relief dollars to both feed Wisconsin’s food-insecure families and help Wisconsin food producers find markets for their products during this time of economic volatility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.