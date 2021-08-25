TRENTON — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has now reported two fatal crashes Sunday in the Town of Trenton after a bicyclist involved in a crash has died.
The first fatal crash occured at 5:25 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of County Highway AW and East Rock River Road.
The investigation revealed an 88-year-old bicyclist was southbound on East Rock River Road when the individual approached a stop sign at the intersection of County Highway AW.
At the same time, a pickup truck was eastbound on County Highway AY and was also approaching the intersection of County Highway AW.
When the bicyclist entered the intersection to turn east on County Highway AW the person was struck by the pickup truck.
The pickup truck driver was not injured in the crash. However, the bicyclist was taken to Waupun Memorial Hospital and then flown by Flight for Life to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
The bicyclist died Monday at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
The crash is under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County medical examiner. Assisting at the scene were Waupun Fire Department, Flight for Life and LifeStar EMS.
The second crash happened at 7:33 p.m. Sunday when one person was killed and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Trenton.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt reported an SUV was eastbound on County Highway C while a northbound car on Jersey Road failed to stop for the stop sign and collided with the SUV in the intersection.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County medical examiner.
A passenger in the car was transported by Flight for Life to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
The driver, who was the lone occupant in the SUV, was also injured and was taken to Waupun Memorial Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County medical examiner. Assisting at the scene were the Beaver Dam Fire Department, Beaver Dam paramedics, Flight for Life, LifeStar EMS, the Dodge County chaplain, Randolph police and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.
The names of those involved in the two separate crashes are being withheld by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.